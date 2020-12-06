Kenneth William Kumpf

1936 - 2020

On November 27th, Kenneth William Kumpf passed away at the age of 84 while in the hospital in the presence of his eldest son, Loren, after years of battling prostate cancer.

Ken was born on July 6, 1936 in Kane, Pennsylvania to Katherine and Fred Kumpf and grew up with older brother, Fred, and younger sister, Laura. After living in various locations, his family eventually moved to Worland, Wyoming where he attended Washakie County High School and met Shirley Martenson whom he later married.

While in high school, Ken played guard on the school's basketball team, which despite its small size was runner-up in the Wyoming state Class AA boys' basketball championship in 1953. After graduating from high school in 1954, Ken did his pre-dental education at the University of Wyoming. Ken and Shirley married in 1957 as he entered the University of Washington School of Dentistry from which he graduated in 1962 with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery. He then served as an Army dentist at Ford Ord in Monterey. In 1965, the couple settled in Napa where he opened and ran a successful dental practice for twenty-five years and helped raise three children- Loren, Aaron, and Amy.

After his middle son, Aaron, died in 1985 under suspicious circumstances while a patient at Letterman Army Medical Center at the Presidio in San Francisco, Kenneth sold his dental practice; his marriage ended; and, he moved to San Francisco, co-owning a Chinese restaurant for a few years as he continuously pursued the cause of his son's death. He later returned to Napa where he lived until he passed.

In earlier days, Ken enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, golfing, playing bridge, dancing, running, and photography. Throughout his entire life, he also enjoyed watching sporting events and following the stock market.

Ken was respected for his generosity in providing dental care for those with limited funds. He was also known for his free spirit and his empathy for those most marginalized by society. He felt particularly compassionate toward the transgender individuals he befriended and assisted in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood where he lived.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine, middle son, Aaron, and father, Fred. He is survived by both of his siblings, Fred and Laura, ex-wife, Shirley, eldest son, Loren, and daughter, Amy.

A private family service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Transgender District whose mission is "to stabilize and economically empower the transgender community through ownership of homes, businesses, historic and cultural sites, and safe community spaces," at transgenderdistrictsf.com.