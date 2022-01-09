Larry L. Dyke

1936 - 2021

Larry Leon Dyke was born on October 18, 1936 in Watson, Missouri and passed away on December 13, 2021 in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He is survived by his children, daughters Lori Guerrieri (Michael) and Lynette Mansfield, and son Lane Dyke (Bernadette); grandchildren Michael Guerrieri (Tiffany), Andrew Guerrieri (Brian), Lauren Mansfield and Justin Dyke; great granddaughter AnnaMarie Guerrieri; sister Judy Dyke, as well as extended family and many friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth, parents Raymond and Maxine Dyke, and in-laws Albert and Myrtle Amundson.

Larry was a barber and owned his shop in Vallejo for 40+ years. Larry and Liz spent over 35 years in Napa before moving to Vacaville in the late 1990s where they lived for 20 years. In 2017 they moved to Mount Juliet, Tennessee to be closer to family.

Larry was very loved by family and friends and he will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank Carrick Glen Senior Living and High Point Hospice for the loving care and support they provided to Larry and the family.