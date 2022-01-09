Menu
Larry L. Dyke

Larry L. Dyke

1936 - 2021

Larry Leon Dyke was born on October 18, 1936 in Watson, Missouri and passed away on December 13, 2021 in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He is survived by his children, daughters Lori Guerrieri (Michael) and Lynette Mansfield, and son Lane Dyke (Bernadette); grandchildren Michael Guerrieri (Tiffany), Andrew Guerrieri (Brian), Lauren Mansfield and Justin Dyke; great granddaughter AnnaMarie Guerrieri; sister Judy Dyke, as well as extended family and many friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth, parents Raymond and Maxine Dyke, and in-laws Albert and Myrtle Amundson.

Larry was a barber and owned his shop in Vallejo for 40+ years. Larry and Liz spent over 35 years in Napa before moving to Vacaville in the late 1990s where they lived for 20 years. In 2017 they moved to Mount Juliet, Tennessee to be closer to family.

Larry was very loved by family and friends and he will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank Carrick Glen Senior Living and High Point Hospice for the loving care and support they provided to Larry and the family.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 9, 2022.
My deepest sympathy for his family, Larry was a great barber who had his shop in the Flemingtown shopping center where I Operated my delicatessen, in fact I catered one of his children´s weddings and Napa. Many great memories of Larry he will be missed. Michael Tambornini
Michael Tambornini
January 16, 2022
Lar, you will missed. My heart goes out to your family and they will remain in my thoughts and Prayers ... I´ll see you again, Lar
Paul Dybedal
January 9, 2022
To Lori, Lynette & Lane. I have such fond memories of us spending so much time together as kids. Your Parents were awesome. I brought my Son to your Dad's barber shop for his 1st hair cut 37 years ago to stay in tradition. I pray you all find Peace and I am so very sorry for your Loss. Love from Stacy.
Stacy Butler-Stolp
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear of Larry´s passing we had so much fun with this family our condolences to Lori, Lynnette and Lane and your family´s.
Mike B
Friend
January 9, 2022
