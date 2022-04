Larry D Norton

1940 - 2021

Larry was raised in Napa and attended Napa High School, class of 1959. He then set off traveling around the country mining for gold and playing Blackjack. He lived an adventurous life, but finally settled in at Clear Lake where he and his trusted companion Big Dog fished the days away.

Larry leaves behind a sister, Sandra Pena, a nephew, Robert Pena, and many friends that he considered family. He will be missed.