Laurie Ann Morris

1950 - 2020

Laurie Morris passed away on October 1, 2020 after a 4 year battle with breast cancer.

Laurie was born in Berkeley in 1950 to George and Betty Fox and grew up in Santa Rosa. She graduated from Montgomery High School and attended college at Cal Poly SLO where she earned a Bachelor degree in Social Science. It was at Cal Poly that she met the love of her life Mike Morris. They married in 1972 and moved to Napa where they had two sons.

Laurie loved spending time with family, trips to favorite places like Sierra City and Little River, and vacationing at the family cabin at Rio Nido. She loved dogs in general but especially Labrador retrievers and she had many over the years.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Mike, sons Tim and Brian Morris, daughter in law Katey Taylor, sister Marilyn Fox, and brother Jeff Fox and family.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Morris Animal Foundation to help advance the health of animals worldwide would be appreciated.