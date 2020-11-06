Lawrence Paul Scott

1930 - 2020

Lawrence Paul Scott, 90, passed peacefully at the home of his daughter Lisa Haas in Napa on October 3, 2020. He was much loved by his children Lynda, Larry and Lisa, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. He was predeceased by his loving wife Estelle in 2014.

"Larry" was very proud of his service in submarines in the Navy and as a civilian. He also worked as an electrician, most recently at Napa Valley College. He and Estelle loved to travel by car and RV as well as dote on his grandchildren and great grand kids.

His family appreciated his honesty, attention and kindness. These attributes live on through his offspring.