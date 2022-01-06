Leanne M. Clark

1942 - 2021

Leanne Marie Clark, 79, of American Canyon, formerly of San Pablo, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 17, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Daughter of the late Obert and Lola Lewis Sonsteng, Leanne was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert Clark. She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Ann Slate and Wendy Linn Lopez and her husband John; Robert's children: Sterling Depriest and Korie McKenzie; youngest brother, Obert Sonsten, Jr.; and twelve grandchildren.

A celebration of Leanne's Life will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Private committal will be at a later date. Friends may offer condolences at treadwaywigger.com