Leanne M. Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy
Napa, CA

Leanne M. Clark

1942 - 2021

Leanne Marie Clark, 79, of American Canyon, formerly of San Pablo, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 17, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Daughter of the late Obert and Lola Lewis Sonsteng, Leanne was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert Clark. She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Ann Slate and Wendy Linn Lopez and her husband John; Robert's children: Sterling Depriest and Korie McKenzie; youngest brother, Obert Sonsten, Jr.; and twelve grandchildren.

A celebration of Leanne's Life will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Private committal will be at a later date. Friends may offer condolences at treadwaywigger.com


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA
Funeral services provided by:
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
