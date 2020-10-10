Leroy (Lee) R. Kirkpatrick

1941 - 2020

Leroy (Lee) R. Kirkpatrick took his final leave on September 28, 2020, just a few months shy of his 80th birthday. Originally, from Denver, CO, later of Napa, CA, he finally called Orangevale, CA home.

Lee graduated from Napa High in 1959. Since then, he accomplished a great many things, but none so great as marrying the love of his life, Karen L. Crandall, being the dad to four (Richard, Gail, Shawn, & Dawn and their respected spouses, Lisa, Jim, Ivette, & Mike), grandpa/papa to six (Devin, Melissa, Megan, Brenden, Connor, & Sara), and recently earned the title of great-grandpa. He also held the title of wonderful brother, uncle, and friend to many. Nothing mattered as much to him as his family and friends. These were his most precious possessions in life.

He will be remembered for many things, especially his love for all of us, his sense of humor, his hugs, and his support. When you needed advice, he was there. When you needed a hand, he was there. He wasn't afraid to say I love you to his family, or hesitant to say how proud he was of their accomplishments.

As a master carpenter, Lee left his mark on the world through the beautiful homes and buildings he'd worked on over the years. For those who knew him, they will remember his love of sports, especially baseball, basketball, and football. He shared that love as a Little League coach for many years. He was also a fan of classic cars, especially Corvettes and his old red pick-up truck, attending any and all car shows around. When he wasn't improving homes, working in his yard, or tinkering with his cars, you could find him watching The View or whatever old Western was on that day. His love of ice cream and Oreo's is legendary. We could say more, but suffice it to say he was loved by many, and will be held in their hearts forever more.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 1pm at the family home.