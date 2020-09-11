Linda Denice Kellenberger-Willeford

1950 - 2020

Linda Denice Kellenberger-Willeford, beloved, daughter, wife, mother, grandma, and grandma great, received her angel wings and went to be with her Lord Jesus, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, age 70.

Denice was born February 5, 1950 to Bertram Samuel Kellenberger and Nellie Pauline Moore Kellenberger, in Vallejo, CA at Kaiser Hospital. She was christened at 1st Presbyterian Church in Vallejo, CA where her Great Grandfather had pastored, at the age of 13 she was saved and served her Savior Jesus Christ until her last day with us.

Denice lived in Napa, CA and attended Napa schools. She graduated from Napa High School in 1968 and married Lorne Willeford on January 6, 1968 and supported him faithfully while he served our country in Vietnam. Thankfully he returned home and were stationed next in Ft. Riley, Kansas, and were soon blessed with their first child, a daughter, Julie Marie, on November 13, 1969, at Irwin Army Hospital. They were then transferred to Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and she prayed everyday for the safety of her husband as he was once again returning to Vietnam.

Denice then moved back to Napa to be with family until Lorne returned home to them. They were then stationed at Ft. Ord in Salinas CA. While there they were blessed again with their second daughter, Paula Michele, on November 23, 1972, in Watsonville CA.

They moved on from the army and found themselves in Santa Ana, CA a short time later they moved back to Napa to be close to family. While there Denice worked at the Imola State Hospital in Napa.

In 1981 Denice and family sold their home and moved to Mason Oklahoma to a farm and she loved to can peaches, plums and pears that grew on their farm. During that time, she also worked in Okemah, OK at Overall's Department Store. They then sold the farm and moved to Okemah OK and opened her small home business of sewing and alterations called My Sewing Room.

They attended Castle Baptist Church, then attended the First Assembly of God Church, where she was filled with the Holy Spirit. They then moved to Chickasha, OK, where she attended school to become a nurse, and was a nurse for 20 years before she retired. She was voted Class Sweetheart in her inaugural class of nursing school. She held many jobs as a nurse, she worked in nursing homes, home health and Hospice. She said of Hospice that she felt like she was able to help people that were terminally ill that they had her by their side and it was ok when they thought it was time to go. They also had moved to Dallas, TX and Las Vegas, NV and worked her nursing magic for those in need.

They returned to Oklahoma in 2009 and she worked Home Health until she retired in 2011, this was her specialty and her most admired occupation because she loved helping care for people immensely.

She loved karaoke, listening to country music, sewing, reading, riding motorcycles, camping, and traveling. She loved all of these things but her greatest passion and accomplishment is her family. Denice was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandma and a grandma-great.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bertram and Nellie Kellenberger, her brother and sister-in law, Herbert (brother) and Beverly Cook, her nephews, Michael and Steven Cook, her brother in law and wife Murray and Shirley Weinot, her father and mother in law, Elbert Willeford and Edna Weinot, her father-in law Myrel Willeford and sister-in law Henrietta Iloff.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lorne Willeford, of Chickasha, her daughter and son in law, Julie and Randy Kelley of Chickasha, her daughter, Michele Willeford, of Chickasha, her grandchildren, Michael Kelley and wife Brooke, of Cyril, Lynzi Brown and husband Chris of, Chickasha, James Davis and wife Sarah of Chickasha, Kaitlain Kelley of Chickasha, Chris Davis of Chickasha, JB Delk of Chickasha, Cheyenne Delk of Yukon, and Savanah Kelley of Las Vegas. Her great grands, Rayelyn, Cayden and Kylen of Cyril, Noah, Rose and Luke of Chickasha and Carter, Grace and Faith of Chickasha. Her sister Joyce Cook of Chickasha, her mother-in law Lori Willeford of Napa, California, brother-in law Wyndham Whynot and wife Ruth, of North Carolina, sister- in law Bona Ziegenfuss of Boise, Idaho. She is also survived by many family members and friends who she loved dearly.

We ask that you wear something colorful as Denice loved color and would like this to be a celebration of her life. Any flowers may be sent to 302 Sth 13th Chickasha OK 73018.

A memorial service will be held on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Family Life Church in Cyril, Oklahoma. Dinner will follow service and Interment will be 3:00 PM at the Ft. Sill Veterans Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.

Cremation arrangements are with McRay Funeral Home.