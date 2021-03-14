Linda Glendora (Lowrey) Miller

1941 - 2021

Linda was born January 20, 1941 in Canadian, OK and passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on February 27, 2021 in Napa, CA.

Linda left Oklahoma in 1949 with her father and mother (Leonard and Dorothy Lowery) and her four sisters. They moved to Sterling City, CA. A few years later the family moved to Napa, CA were Linda attended Napa High School. After high school she went to work for Pacific Telephone Company for 5 years and Napa Valley Unified School District for 28 years.

In 1961 Linda married the love of her life Murle "Pete" Miller. Together they raised a family and enjoyed traveling. Many trips were made to Oklahoma, camping at the Feather River, Donner Lake and some very exciting times at Clear Lake and Lake Berryessa. They also traveled to Hawaii and Mexico. Linda also enjoyed family gatherings especially spending time with her grandchildren which she thought the world of.

Linda is survived by her son Scott and wife Amy, grandsons Cooper and Luke. Son Steven and wife Gina and her granddaughter Amanda and husband Santino Cabrera, and Gina's sons Trevor and Owen Tretheway. Sisters Narvonna Rowland of McAlester, OK, Elaine Jamison of Vian, OK, Barbara (Charles) McGee of Vancouver, WA and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda was preceded by her husband, Pete Miller, parents Leonard and Dorothy Lowery, sister Alma Lowery and father and mother-in-law, Lee and Eunice Miller.

The family wishes to thank the devoted caregivers from Continuum Care Hospice and Stayman Estates.

No service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider commemorating Linda with a donation to Continuum Care Hospice Foundation.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org