Lloyd Paul Fox

1933 - 2021

Fox, Lloyd Paul – Born, November 19, 1933, Paradise, CA, Died, December 31, 2021, Napa, California.

He is survived by his wife Linda Sue Fox; their six children; Wanda Pobursky, Larry Fox, Barry Fox, Edith Mac Donneil, Seth Walker, and James Fox; fifteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He was a retired Psychiatric Technician at Napa State Hospital and a retired Journeyman Painter at Mare Island Navel Shipyard.