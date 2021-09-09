Menu
Lorena Salter Parcell

Lorena Salter Parcell

1932 - 2021

In loving memory of Lorena Parcell who passed away after a brief illness at 89 years old on August 17, 2021. Lorena was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida.

After High School she went to work for Southern Bell as a long distance operator. During this period she met William (Bill) Parcell, a Napa resident, who was then a Captain in the US Marine Corps stationed in nearby Pensacola.

Lorena and Bill got married and moved to Bill's next duty station in California. Lorena and Bill moved around the country during Bill's 30-year military career.

After Bill retired, he and Lorena moved back to Napa where they have lived since 1977. Lorena is survived by sons Carl (Sally), David (Jo) Parcell, granddaughters Hannah and Kelly Parcell, grand-stepson Alex, and sister Doris Watson. She was predeceased by husband Bill and son Doug Parcell.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 9, 2021.
