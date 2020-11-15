Menu
Louis J. Ferrario

Louis J. Ferrario

1933 - 2020

Surrounded by his loving family, Louis J. Ferrario passed away peacefully at home on the morning of October 27, 2020 at the age of 86.

Born in Napa on November 19, 1933, Louis had a wide variety of interests and accomplishments: student athlete, jumpmaster and Honor Guard with the US Army Airborne, steelworker, landscaper, community activist, entrepreneur, journalist, and artist. But most of all, a loving husband to his wife of 60 years, Nellie.

A devoted father to his five children, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, our Papa Louie will be sorely missed, but remembered forever.

In lieu of a service or reception, desired remembrances can be made to your local Hospice.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
