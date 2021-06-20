Menu
Mack Hodge Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marana Mortuary & Cemetery
12146 W Barnett Rd
Marana, AZ

Mack (Elan) Hodge, Jr.

1933 -2021

Mack (Elan) Hodge, Jr. a member of the Cherokee Nation, born on July 06, 1933 in Indian Territory, Sands Springs, Tulsa Co. Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home on June 17th, 2021.

A descendant of the Forced Removal or Trail of Tears, Mack was born the second of 14 children to Nathanial (Elan, Sr) and Eleanor (Hider) Hodge.

After leaving Indian Territory with his parents, he and his siblings grew up picking fruits and vegetables seasonally from Arizona to Washington, ultimately landing in Vacaville, CA. where he worked the Gnos Family Farm and Cattle with his friend Ernie Gnos.

Mack joined the U.S. Army at 19, with friends from the Vacaville HS Baseball Team. He served from 1953 - 1956 as a Combat Medic with the 82nd Airborne Division, during the Korean War, (ironic because he strongly despised flying, but earned his Parachute Badge none-the-less). Upon returning to the United States he received a National Defense Service Medal and an Honorable Discharge. At that time the U.S. Army listed his main civil occupation as "Baseball Player," which he continued in some fashion, for many years after his discharge.

Mack loved playing and officiating sports, as well as hunting and fishing throughout the Western United States. He enjoyed playing Fast-Pitch softball for Stornetta's Dairy and Wilson-Russell Ford. He also loved our huge family gatherings, playing cards or games with siblings, their spouses and his many nieces and nephews. It was always fun and never a dull moment when the Hodge Family gathered together. If you knew Mack, you knew he was also a fiercely protective Dad, Grandfather, Son, Brother and Friend.

Mack worked at Kaiser Steel and Mare Island Naval Shipyard until retiring in 1988. After retirement he moved to Loyalton, CA, and later to Wellington, NV., nearer to his brother Tom and his wife Charlotte. He spent his final years living with family in Arizona.

Mack was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Sis and Carey and brothers Nick (John) and Bill. He is survived by his three children Jeff Hodge and Daughter In Law Julie (Solis) of Marana Arizona, Stacie (Hodge) and Son In Law Lynn Freeman, and Pat Hodge and Daughter In Law Renee (Lewis) all of Napa, CA. His Grandchildren Jessica Rittenhouse, Janelle Mendoza, and Jackson Hodge, Matthew and Michael Booth and Thomas Hodge, Morgan Russell and Jonathan Hodge, their spouses and 15 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Tom, Sue, Beatrice, Wanda, Lillian, Frank, Dean, Lana and Patsy.

Internment will be held at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Marana Arizona with full Military Honors on June 28th at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Marana Mortuary, more information is available at maranamortuarycemetery.com.

The family wishes to thank Emblem Hospice of Tucson for their outstanding care and compassion for our Dad. Whether you were a friend or family, the stories of Mack will always reflect him as being larger than life. Donadagohvi.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Service
9:00a.m.
Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery Marana
15950 N. Luckett RD, Marana, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Marana Mortuary & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
12 Entries
RIP Old friend from Back in the Day. We Fished. We Golfed. We worked at the Navy Base. Fine Family .
George Buis
Friend
December 5, 2021
I only had the honor of meeting Mack once. We had breakfast with Jeff. Mack's eyes held so many stories & that I wish I'd had the chance to hear him tell. So much depth, in a proud man. My thoughts are with the family, most of which I've never met. Hope to see you in the next life. I'll recognize you by your eyes.
Christy Smith
June 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott
June 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scoty
June 29, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Hodge Family
Evergreen
June 27, 2021
To my children, Jeff, Staci, Patrick, and grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren, May peace, blessings, prayers, be with each of you. Cece
Cece
June 26, 2021
Aunt Marty, Amy,Cindy, Randy
June 24, 2021
Mack was mighty good man, I worked with Mack at M.I.N.S. and played Base Ball with him, he used to be an Baseball umpire for the Napa Parks and Recreation and Umpired many of our Softball games. Always was the life of the party when out with the guys. RIP Mack Hodge
Ernie Stoddard
Friend
June 22, 2021
Played softball with Mack, Won a championship with Mack, Good ballplayer and good guy. RIP.
Richard Mendez
Other
June 21, 2021
Mack - that crazy guy!!! He was a good friend to our uncle Jack Freitas- they worked together at Mare Island-- they hunted together many times--Mack was such a character--many good memories of him coming by the house to visit with Uncle Jack---hope they are all in heaven now tracking down an elusive buck! Patt Throne-Hetzer & Ken Throne
The niece and nephew of Jack Freitas
Friend
June 21, 2021
My deepest condolences to Mack's family. I had the pleasure to both work and play softball with Mack. He was very dedicated to both always giving his best effort. Our softball experiences was at the very top level. After games we always celebrated and Mack was always the life of the party. Even though we hadn't seen each other for years from time to time I would hear things about Mack. Always a true friend. RIP Mack.
Russ Sturgeon
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Lori Lallement
June 20, 2021
