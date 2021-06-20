Mack (Elan) Hodge, Jr.

1933 -2021

Mack (Elan) Hodge, Jr. a member of the Cherokee Nation, born on July 06, 1933 in Indian Territory, Sands Springs, Tulsa Co. Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home on June 17th, 2021.

A descendant of the Forced Removal or Trail of Tears, Mack was born the second of 14 children to Nathanial (Elan, Sr) and Eleanor (Hider) Hodge.

After leaving Indian Territory with his parents, he and his siblings grew up picking fruits and vegetables seasonally from Arizona to Washington, ultimately landing in Vacaville, CA. where he worked the Gnos Family Farm and Cattle with his friend Ernie Gnos.

Mack joined the U.S. Army at 19, with friends from the Vacaville HS Baseball Team. He served from 1953 - 1956 as a Combat Medic with the 82nd Airborne Division, during the Korean War, (ironic because he strongly despised flying, but earned his Parachute Badge none-the-less). Upon returning to the United States he received a National Defense Service Medal and an Honorable Discharge. At that time the U.S. Army listed his main civil occupation as "Baseball Player," which he continued in some fashion, for many years after his discharge.

Mack loved playing and officiating sports, as well as hunting and fishing throughout the Western United States. He enjoyed playing Fast-Pitch softball for Stornetta's Dairy and Wilson-Russell Ford. He also loved our huge family gatherings, playing cards or games with siblings, their spouses and his many nieces and nephews. It was always fun and never a dull moment when the Hodge Family gathered together. If you knew Mack, you knew he was also a fiercely protective Dad, Grandfather, Son, Brother and Friend.

Mack worked at Kaiser Steel and Mare Island Naval Shipyard until retiring in 1988. After retirement he moved to Loyalton, CA, and later to Wellington, NV., nearer to his brother Tom and his wife Charlotte. He spent his final years living with family in Arizona.

Mack was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Sis and Carey and brothers Nick (John) and Bill. He is survived by his three children Jeff Hodge and Daughter In Law Julie (Solis) of Marana Arizona, Stacie (Hodge) and Son In Law Lynn Freeman, and Pat Hodge and Daughter In Law Renee (Lewis) all of Napa, CA. His Grandchildren Jessica Rittenhouse, Janelle Mendoza, and Jackson Hodge, Matthew and Michael Booth and Thomas Hodge, Morgan Russell and Jonathan Hodge, their spouses and 15 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Tom, Sue, Beatrice, Wanda, Lillian, Frank, Dean, Lana and Patsy.

Internment will be held at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Marana Arizona with full Military Honors on June 28th at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Marana Mortuary, more information is available at maranamortuarycemetery.com.

The family wishes to thank Emblem Hospice of Tucson for their outstanding care and compassion for our Dad. Whether you were a friend or family, the stories of Mack will always reflect him as being larger than life. Donadagohvi.