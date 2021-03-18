Menu
Magdalena Evans
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Magdalena Evans

1935 - 2021

Magdalena Evans made her journey to heaven on March 1, 2021 at North Bay Medical Center, Fairfield CA. after a long battle with heart disease.

Magdalena, known to most as "Lena", was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1935 and was the sixth of ten children to Alfonso and Lucille Felix. The family relocated to San Francisco in 1942, where Lena finished school and married Ralph Evans Jr. She and Ralph had three daughters together; Michelle, Charmaine, and Lavonne. In 1974 the family moved to Napa, CA where she resided until her passing.

Lena was loving, selfless, humble caring and strong. She enjoyed to crochet, cook, play bingo, the lotto, and watching the 49ers. However, above all spending time with her family and being surrounded by those she loved was most important. She cared for and helped raise all nine of her grandchildren. It brought her great joy to visit with all of them regularly along with her great grandbabies. For those that knew Lena, she was humble and lived a simple life. She always made the best out of any situation and had a smile on her face until the day she passed.

Lena is survived by her 3 daughters and their spouses, Michelle (Ted) Bair, Charmaine (John) Gibson and Lavonne (Paul) Johnstone. Also, 9 grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Duncan, Nicole (Rich) Rozalski, Ashley (Kyle) Urban, Candace Duncan, Natalie (Alex) Montanez, Amanda Bair, Marissa Johnstone, Samuel Bair and Rachel Boyd; 13 Great Grandchildren, Gianna and Jared McDaniel, Jace Shackford, Mason and Makena Rozalski, Colin, Charlotte and Alice Duncan, Hunter and Ryden Soria, Kynley and Adecyn Urban and Lyla Montanez.

Lena is also survived by her siblings Delores Soto, Ruth Perea, Lucy Meraz and Joseph Felix; predeceased by siblings Rachel Moncreif, Daniel Felix, Alice Valla, Cathy Meagher, and Alfonso Felix.

Our family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Mark Villalon who gave such compassionate and amazing care to our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

A private family service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery, Napa CA on March 19th at 1pm. A virtual Service will also be available. If you would like to attend please email [email protected] with your name and phone number and we will send you a Zoom invite with information and instructions.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Service
1:00p.m.
Tulocay Cemetery
Napa, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lavonne, a big hug to you and your fam! Your mom was always so cool to me even when me and Kelli destroyed her landscaping! May she rest easy!
Michelle Leigh
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss . She was the sweetest lady . I met Lena when I was her neighbors private caregiver ( Emma Wilson ) I often thought about her through the years . Rest Peacefully Lena God Bless
Maria Cleary
March 21, 2021
We love you aunti Lena and you will forever be in our hearts. May God Bless you and keep you in his loving care until we see you again in Heaven
Monica Bastidas
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a lovely lady, warm and kind and had a great smile. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. In friendship and love. XXX Joyce
Joyce Basta
March 19, 2021
With love, Debbie Ware
March 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ann Beall
Friend
March 19, 2021
I remember Lena very well in Daly City I used to love to go over there when I was a young girl ... REST IN LOVE, Lena you're such a beautiful lady
Pamjoy Abeyta jeanne daughter
March 18, 2021
Auntie Lena you will be missed ,we always enjoyed visiting with y'all up in napa and all the memories with you. Love your Felix Family in San Antonio. RIP AUNTIE LENA
Diane Felix
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your families loss. Lena was a beautiful woman inside and out! She brings a smile to my face just thinking of her, and some of the memories I was able to share with your family May her wonderful memories last forever in your hearts. XO
Missy & Chris
March 18, 2021
Grandma Lena, your laugh and smile was infectious. You will be missed by many. You fought a long hard battle and now you are with the Lord, looking down on all of us.
Cindy Beadleston
March 18, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Lena was a beautiful lady inside and out. Always loved seeing her at all the family gathering. She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and the family.
The Giltner family
March 18, 2021
Lena was a wonderful woman. I will miss her.
Al Hatten
March 18, 2021
