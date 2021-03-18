Magdalena Evans

1935 - 2021

Magdalena Evans made her journey to heaven on March 1, 2021 at North Bay Medical Center, Fairfield CA. after a long battle with heart disease.

Magdalena, known to most as "Lena", was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1935 and was the sixth of ten children to Alfonso and Lucille Felix. The family relocated to San Francisco in 1942, where Lena finished school and married Ralph Evans Jr. She and Ralph had three daughters together; Michelle, Charmaine, and Lavonne. In 1974 the family moved to Napa, CA where she resided until her passing.

Lena was loving, selfless, humble caring and strong. She enjoyed to crochet, cook, play bingo, the lotto, and watching the 49ers. However, above all spending time with her family and being surrounded by those she loved was most important. She cared for and helped raise all nine of her grandchildren. It brought her great joy to visit with all of them regularly along with her great grandbabies. For those that knew Lena, she was humble and lived a simple life. She always made the best out of any situation and had a smile on her face until the day she passed.

Lena is survived by her 3 daughters and their spouses, Michelle (Ted) Bair, Charmaine (John) Gibson and Lavonne (Paul) Johnstone. Also, 9 grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Duncan, Nicole (Rich) Rozalski, Ashley (Kyle) Urban, Candace Duncan, Natalie (Alex) Montanez, Amanda Bair, Marissa Johnstone, Samuel Bair and Rachel Boyd; 13 Great Grandchildren, Gianna and Jared McDaniel, Jace Shackford, Mason and Makena Rozalski, Colin, Charlotte and Alice Duncan, Hunter and Ryden Soria, Kynley and Adecyn Urban and Lyla Montanez.

Lena is also survived by her siblings Delores Soto, Ruth Perea, Lucy Meraz and Joseph Felix; predeceased by siblings Rachel Moncreif, Daniel Felix, Alice Valla, Cathy Meagher, and Alfonso Felix.

Our family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Mark Villalon who gave such compassionate and amazing care to our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

A private family service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery, Napa CA on March 19th at 1pm. A virtual Service will also be available. If you would like to attend please email [email protected] with your name and phone number and we will send you a Zoom invite with information and instructions.