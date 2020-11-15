Margaret Evelyn Blum

1937 – 2020

Our mother left us before we were ready to let her go. Dementia claimed her vibrant personality years ago and COVID kept us apart at the end of her life. She holds a profound presence in our hearts and we will forever cherish her memory as a beautiful, smart, generous, hard-working, loving parent. She was the glue that held our family together with her spirit, loyalty and strength. We were well loved and well cared for.

Peggy grew up in North Dakota and Minnesota, married James Blum on June 16, 1956 and they moved to California in 1958. She worked in retail sales for almost four decades. As a business woman she was driven, ambitious and a good mentor. But her greatest joy was spending time with family; her home was always filled with warmth and hospitality. She was proud to have raised four children sharing with them her commitment to family, faith, and love. She also held a soft spot for latch key children, often including them into our many family adventures. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, seamstress and hostess but was a true champion at celebrating others' achievements.

She is survived her children Theresa, Brian, Celeste, Eric, grandchildren Victoria, Christina, Alexandria, Phoebe, Ray, Christopher, Samantha, Brandon, and great grandchildren Rylan and Kori.

The family wishes to thank her hospice team, Vitas Healthcare team 255 in Walnut Creek for their compassionate care in her final months. They guided the family through her illness to her serene passing. Their medical expertise and devotion gave us peace and support when we could not be with her.

Those wishing to share remembrances may visit Legacy.com or send a note to the family at [email protected] Donations can be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association or Vitas Healthcare, 355 Lennon Lane, #150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.