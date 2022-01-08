Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Louise Laughlin

Margaret Louise Laughlin

1925 -2022

Margaret Louise Laughlin, aged 96, died peacefully at home on Jan 1, 2022 following a short illness.

She was born and raised in Sacramento and has resided in Napa since 1948.

Margaret received her B.A. from U.C.Berkeley in 1945 and her M.A. from U.C.Santa Barbara in 1973. She met the love of her life, John, while a student at Cal during World War II. They were married in 1946 when John returned from the war.

A career school teacher, she taught in the Napa Valley Unified school system for over 30 years, specializing in college-prep mathematics. Errands to town always involved meeting former students who remembered her ability to make the difficult concepts seem simple.

After retiring in 1985, she enjoyed traveling with her husband John. Unplanned "space-available" trips out of Travis AFB were a favorite. After John's passing in 1999, she still traveled with friends and family. In her lifetime, she visited all the continents except Antarctica, always learning something new.

She is survived by her sons Jim of Clovis and Jay of Virginia Beach.

Internment at Tulocay Cemetary will be held privately due to Covid concerns on Friday, Jan 14, followed by a remembrance at the family home.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Jim and Jay....Condolences for your loss. Your mom was a very generous and kind person. I have many fond memories of time at your home. She was a wonderful and encourage math teacher. She will be missed by many.
Connie Moreland
January 19, 2022
Jim and Jay and family, Iam so sorry to hear about your mother's passing. She was a wonderful lady and parents thought the world of her. Liza
Liza Spahr Saunders
Friend
January 11, 2022
To the family of Margaret, I am so deeply saddened by the news of Margaret passing. She was truly a very intelligent and special lady. I met Margaret about 22 years ago while in a tax partnership with Ging Chan. Both Ging and I were always so amazed at how organized and precise her financial records were. It's been only in the last years that she has needed help and it was my privilege to assist her in any way I could. I will miss our conversations about the Giants and all of her travels and adventures. I will certainly remember our time spent together. My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time.
SUSAN TOSCANI
Friend
January 11, 2022
She was my absolute favorite teacher, Algebra 2 - Class of '68
Monte Hooper
School
January 10, 2022
Mrs. Laughlin was one of my favorite all-time teachers. I never forgot her snd thought of her through the years. She was an excellent teacher, and math teacher. Because of her, I took the calculus series in college as an elective- and it turned into one of my best subjects. She made math fun. Reading her obituary just now- I see what an exceptional person she was - and is still since her influence has preceded her. Much love to her family.
Virginia Gratton
School
January 10, 2022
Mrs. Laughlin was my basic math teacher in my senior year (1976). If it weren´t for her kindness, encouragement, and empathy I would never have graduated. Mrs. Laughlin I will never forget you. God bless and may you rest in peace.
Susan Cosentino
School
January 10, 2022
I am sorry to hear of Mrs. Laughlin´s passing. It sounds like she had a wonderful life. I will always remember her for her ability to draw perfect circles on the chalkboard in geometry class. May she Rest In Peace.
Amanda Jones
School
January 8, 2022
Wonderful person and math teacher. Helped me turn it around in 1970... Go Bears!
Kent Imrie
School
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results