Margaret Louise Laughlin

1925 -2022

Margaret Louise Laughlin, aged 96, died peacefully at home on Jan 1, 2022 following a short illness.

She was born and raised in Sacramento and has resided in Napa since 1948.

Margaret received her B.A. from U.C.Berkeley in 1945 and her M.A. from U.C.Santa Barbara in 1973. She met the love of her life, John, while a student at Cal during World War II. They were married in 1946 when John returned from the war.

A career school teacher, she taught in the Napa Valley Unified school system for over 30 years, specializing in college-prep mathematics. Errands to town always involved meeting former students who remembered her ability to make the difficult concepts seem simple.

After retiring in 1985, she enjoyed traveling with her husband John. Unplanned "space-available" trips out of Travis AFB were a favorite. After John's passing in 1999, she still traveled with friends and family. In her lifetime, she visited all the continents except Antarctica, always learning something new.

She is survived by her sons Jim of Clovis and Jay of Virginia Beach.

Internment at Tulocay Cemetary will be held privately due to Covid concerns on Friday, Jan 14, followed by a remembrance at the family home.