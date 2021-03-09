Menu
Margaret Ann "Mardee" Melvin

1937 - 2021

Margaret Ann "Mardee" Melvin, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in a grand fashion. Mardee was born on November 18, 1937 in Placerville, CA as an only child, to parents, John and Violet Peterson. Although she didn't have siblings, her cousins more than made up for it. She grew up as a daddy's girl in Napa Valley where she met and married a fellow only child, Will Melvin. Together, they raised three girls in the Napa Valley area and eventually moved to Las Vegas.

Mardee enjoyed her quiet time but could light up a room with her smile and conversation. Her big passions in life were reading, dogs and her family. She was known to carry at least two books and her Kindle because you never knew when you would have the opportunity to fit in a few pages. Mardee rarely missed a day at the dog park with her beloved dogs. She had such a special affinity for her dogs, starting with her first one, Redwood. But the thing she loved the most was her family and would tell anyone who listened how proud she was of them.

Mardee was the first to go and wanted it that way. Mardee is survived by Will Melvin, her adoring husband of 62 years; her eldest daughter Sandee Melvin Tiberti (Jelindo), of Las Vegas, NV; middle daughter, Teri Melvin of Southern California; and her youngest daughter, Debbie Melvin Yocum (Craig), of Riverside, CA as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. She was so excited to have identical twin girls join the family. Mardee was loved by so many, including her family, friends at the dog park, and those she met along the way. She liked a nice glass of champagne. So, let us all toast her. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:30 am outside in the fresh air at Sean's Park 6050 S. Buffalo Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89113. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity you know she would like would be appreciated.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Sean's Park
6050 S Buffalo, Las Vegas, NV
Will, you and the girls know my heart is with you at this time. My words cannot express my sorrow. I will never forget my beautiful friend and her lovely kind ways.
LaVonne Bauder
Friend
March 13, 2021
Will, My deepest sympathy to you and your daughters. It is so hard when a loved one leaves us. I called my daughter Renee, whom Mardee baby sat for us in Napa. And she fondly remembered Mardi and the girls. Her Mom, Vickii, also died about a year and a half ago. I remembered Mardee in the 11th grade. Everyone liked her, students and teachers. She was a wonderful friend to all. You will always miss her, but time will ease the pain. Joe
Josue (Joe) Hoyos
March 12, 2021
The 50's wouldn't have been the same at Prep without Mardee, We really didn't date but she was a good friend. Her family was one of the first to get a TV and I still remember watching: I love Lucy, Lassie, Dragnet, The George Gobel Show and others at her house. She will always be remembered fondly. Sincerely condolences to the family.
Jerry Cople
March 9, 2021
To the Melvin family I am so truly sorry for your loss. In true Mardee fashion it was quite an exit. I certainly remember her in her blue Fiat buzzing around the neighborhood. Such a tragic loss for everyone in your family. She was such a beautiful soul inside and out. Gone too soon!
Jackie M Jaeger
March 8, 2021
Dear Ones, It is with heavy hearts we write this note expressing our sorrow. We would love to join in your Memorial for Mardee on March 13 but working schedule does not permit our attendance; please know you are near and dear to us and with you in spirit. This is a very difficult time but God´s love shining down should offer some peace and consolation. Mardee was a true inspiration; may her legacy remain. Again, so sorry we cannot attend.
Michelle & Fran Horton
March 8, 2021
