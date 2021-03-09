Margaret Ann "Mardee" Melvin

1937 - 2021

Margaret Ann "Mardee" Melvin, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in a grand fashion. Mardee was born on November 18, 1937 in Placerville, CA as an only child, to parents, John and Violet Peterson. Although she didn't have siblings, her cousins more than made up for it. She grew up as a daddy's girl in Napa Valley where she met and married a fellow only child, Will Melvin. Together, they raised three girls in the Napa Valley area and eventually moved to Las Vegas.

Mardee enjoyed her quiet time but could light up a room with her smile and conversation. Her big passions in life were reading, dogs and her family. She was known to carry at least two books and her Kindle because you never knew when you would have the opportunity to fit in a few pages. Mardee rarely missed a day at the dog park with her beloved dogs. She had such a special affinity for her dogs, starting with her first one, Redwood. But the thing she loved the most was her family and would tell anyone who listened how proud she was of them.

Mardee was the first to go and wanted it that way. Mardee is survived by Will Melvin, her adoring husband of 62 years; her eldest daughter Sandee Melvin Tiberti (Jelindo), of Las Vegas, NV; middle daughter, Teri Melvin of Southern California; and her youngest daughter, Debbie Melvin Yocum (Craig), of Riverside, CA as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. She was so excited to have identical twin girls join the family. Mardee was loved by so many, including her family, friends at the dog park, and those she met along the way. She liked a nice glass of champagne. So, let us all toast her. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:30 am outside in the fresh air at Sean's Park 6050 S. Buffalo Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89113. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity you know she would like would be appreciated.