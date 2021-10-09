To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry to hear of Marges passing. She was a wonderful woman. Our prayer will go out to you and your family. Love, Mike and Colleen Hurley
Mike & Colleen
October 14, 2021
Dear Santiago family,
I was sadly surprised to learn of Marge´s death. I have memories of her when we first moved to Napa 40 years ago in the house on W Park. I am sorry for Bill to lose his companion, and the Santiago children to lose their mother. I wish your family comfort and sweet memories of her.
Jean
Jean Wright
October 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire family. So sorry for your loss.