Margaret Rose Santiago
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID

Margaret Rose Santiago

1946 - 2021

Details available at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com


Published by Napa Valley Register on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cloverdale Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Marges passing. She was a wonderful woman. Our prayer will go out to you and your family. Love, Mike and Colleen Hurley
Mike & Colleen
October 14, 2021
Dear Santiago family, I was sadly surprised to learn of Marge´s death. I have memories of her when we first moved to Napa 40 years ago in the house on W Park. I am sorry for Bill to lose his companion, and the Santiago children to lose their mother. I wish your family comfort and sweet memories of her. Jean
Jean Wright
October 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire family. So sorry for your loss.
David & Nancy Garbani
October 14, 2021
