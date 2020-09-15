Menu
Margelee Randa Miller was born in Sonora, California on December 5, 1938. After graduating  high school, she married and moved to Napa, California, where she lived for over 60 years. After a long battle with cancer, she died peacefully in her sleep on August 6, 2020. She is survived by  her four daughters: Connie LeLouis, Stacey Mann, Kelly Savage, and Amy Tallerico, as well as 10  grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Interment of her ashes will be in Sonora following a private family ceremony.


