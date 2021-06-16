Menu
Maria Luiza Ramirez
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy
Napa, CA

Maria Luiza Ramirez

1961-2021

Maria Luiza Ramirez, 59, passed away on June 10th,2021, after a year long battle with cancer. Maria was a Bus Driver for the Napa Valley Unified School District for 15 years and a Part time Nanny for Nannies of the Napa Valley for 10 years.

Maria is survived by Husband of 30 years, Amado F Ramirez Jr., her children,Isaac and Estrella, her grandson,Isiah, and her Siblings, Lupe Cota, Narciso Gomez Jr.,Helen Guzman, Isabel Nobrega, Joe Gomez and Pedro Gomez.

Services For Maria will be held at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Home on Saturday June 26th . Viewing will be from 11am to 2pm, Rosary from 2pm to 3pm , Celebration of Life reception will follow at Kennedy Park.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA
Jun
26
Rosary
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maria was extremely popular with my babysitting company. I was heartbroken when I saw how sick ovarian cancer had made her. Over the years she had a few health problems but always managed to be so reliable with the kids. She lived for her work! She was such a pro and I learned how to be more lighthearted and fun because of her example. She also lived for her family! So dedicated to her son and her husband. The energy she put into her work and family was always something I admired. I´m so very sorry for the family. This is a huge loss for everyone that knew her and was close to her.
Maggie Johnson
Work
August 1, 2021
You were a wonderful neighbor and will be truly missed. Rest In Peace
Lynn Bowles
Friend
June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Maria drove our daughter Maya on the bus and also watched her from time to time. She was always cheerful, had a great smile and was so thoughtful and kind to the students she drove. Our hearts are with you all.
Ashley and Maya Derr
June 22, 2021
Our heartfelt prayers and thoughts go out to the Ramirez family, you all were always her pride and joy! We had the pleasure of working with a bright, spirited and always fun to be around lady for many years. I´m blowing kisses to you in heaven my friend. RIP
Steve & Elizabeth Hoffman
Friend
June 16, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. I have known Maria from Healthquest in the pool. We visited a bit over the years and had lockers near each other and talked there always. Of course I had not been back to Healthquest for the year due to Covid so missed seeing her at all. So sorry for her and all of the family. She will be missed.
Janis Partanen
June 16, 2021
