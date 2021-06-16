Maria Luiza Ramirez

1961-2021

Maria Luiza Ramirez, 59, passed away on June 10th,2021, after a year long battle with cancer. Maria was a Bus Driver for the Napa Valley Unified School District for 15 years and a Part time Nanny for Nannies of the Napa Valley for 10 years.

Maria is survived by Husband of 30 years, Amado F Ramirez Jr., her children,Isaac and Estrella, her grandson,Isiah, and her Siblings, Lupe Cota, Narciso Gomez Jr.,Helen Guzman, Isabel Nobrega, Joe Gomez and Pedro Gomez.

Services For Maria will be held at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Home on Saturday June 26th . Viewing will be from 11am to 2pm, Rosary from 2pm to 3pm , Celebration of Life reception will follow at Kennedy Park.