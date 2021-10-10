Marian E. Yatchmenoff

1924 - 2021

Marian E. Yatchmenoff, 97, died on Sunday August 1, 2021 at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, California surrounded by her family.

Marian was born in Oakland, California to Joseph W. Sherwood and Vera E. Potter. Marian and her younger sister Dolores spent their early years in Crockett, California before moving to Richmond, California.

Marian graduated from John Swett Union High School, class of 1942 in Crockett. While at John Swett Union High School, Marian met her future husband, Alexander (Al) Yatchmenoff Jr. They were married in March 1943. Marian & Al had two sons, while moving several times, living in the Oakland and Richmond areas during the late 1940s - early 1950s. They moved to Napa in the 1950s and lived there until 1963 when they moved to Hawaii to accept Al's promotion as shop superintendent at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Marian raised their two sons, was a homemaker, an active member and elected officer of the Parent Teacher Association at West Park Elementary School in Napa, where both her sons attended school, and later a secretary at Hawaii Baptist Academy in Honolulu where her son Robert attended school. Through the years, Marian enjoyed bowling and playing golf with Al, playing the piano, bird watching, performing arts, jogging, and reading. They made their final move back to Napa in 1989. In retirement, Marian & Al both enjoyed traveling, taking road trips and cruises, visiting various places in the US and abroad. Marian also enjoyed time spent with her granddaughter throughout her retired years.

Marian is survived by her son Robert W. Yatchmenoff of Honolulu, Hawaii; granddaughter Roshal Todaro of Torrance, California; grandsons Jeremy Yatchmenoff and Samuel Yatchmenoff both of Portland, Oregon; and 2 great-grandchildren. Marian was predeceased in passing by her husband Al of 57 years, and her oldest son Barton Yatchmenoff. A private service will be held at the Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. The family suggests memorial contributions to the National Audubon Society and Toys for Tots.