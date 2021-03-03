Marissa Nadeen Napier

1988 - 2021

Marissa Nadeen Napier was born, California on April 4, 1988 in San Francisco. She lived in Marin, Napa, and Sonoma counties. Marissa was a beautiful young woman who had a profound and pure love for children, animals, and her family. Her kind, open heart and her /generous authentic soul were unsurpassable. Sadly, on February 22, 2021, she was called home to be with her loved ones who had passed before her.

Marissa was survived by her mother Nadeen Napier, her father Lynn Atteberry, and leaves behind numerous family members including aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends. She was deeply loved by all her knew her, and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Marissa's life will commence at a future date. Please contact

([email protected]) for further details.