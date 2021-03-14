Marjorie "Marge" Miller

1929 - 2021

Marjorie "Marge" Miller, 91, passed away peacefully at Queen of the Valley Hospital after a short illness on February 13, 2021. She was a native of Napa, born to Herbert and Mary Borchers on December 14, 1929. Her maternal grandfather, John Henry Vienop, was one of the founding members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Napa, California.

Marge attended St. John's Lutheran School and graduated from Napa High School in 1948. She went on to graduate from Chico State College with a degree in Physical Education. Her teaching career took her to El Dorado County High School, Sonoma Valley High School, and Fullerton High School. Then, she found a home for twenty years at Monterey High School where she also coached girls' softball and served as head of the P.E. department for many years.

It was in Monterey where Marge met and married her late husband, Lloyd, who was a teacher at Carmel High School. In retirement, they moved back to Napa and spent time traveling. Her life was greatly enriched by wonderful neighbors and very special, loving friends who were always there for her.

She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening. Fishing was always a favorite pastime going back to when she was a teenager. She loved spending time fishing at Lake Berryessa.

Marge is survived by her sister-in-law, Mimi Borchers, brother-in-law, Robert Mueller, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, and her siblings, Dorothy Flanagan, Marie Mueller, Herbert Borchers, Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery.