Mark J. DeSoto

1933 - 2021

Mark J. DeSoto passed away at his home on Sept 7, 2021, after a short battle with mesothelioma. He was born in Oakland, Calif. on March 29, 1933.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Coast Guard. He then attended Cal Poly and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He spent his entire career at Mare Island as a nuclear engineer, where he met many lifelong friends.

The family grew pinot grapes on their property in Los Carneros, and one of his proudest accomplishments was working with John Stewart on the water recycling program with the Los Carneros Water District.

He also had a "Pie Group" that met monthly where they exchanged ideas and stories, but mostly ate pie.

He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Barbara Long, in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Madelyn, his son Don (Julie) , daughter Beverly (Scott), grandkids Dan (Lisa), Tyler (Gia), Madison, Bailey, Richard (Trisha) and Christine (David).

He considered himself lucky to enjoy great grandkids Travis, Rebel, Paisley and Easton. He will be missed by his faithful dog, Bella.

The family would like to thank their long time caregivers, Sallie Sellers, Christina Ortiz and Pierre Magat. Their loving care was, and still is, priceless.

No services are planned at this time, perhaps raise a Miller Lite in Mark's name, or enjoy an apple fritter.