Mark J. DeSoto passed away at his home on Sept 7, 2021, after a short battle with mesothelioma. He was born in Oakland, Calif. on March 29, 1933.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Coast Guard. He then attended Cal Poly and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He spent his entire career at Mare Island as a nuclear engineer, where he met many lifelong friends.

The family grew pinot grapes on their property in Los Carneros, and one of his proudest accomplishments was working with John Stewart on the water recycling program with the Los Carneros Water District.

He also had a "Pie Group" that met monthly where they exchanged ideas and stories, but mostly ate pie.

He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Barbara Long, in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Madelyn, his son Don (Julie) , daughter Beverly (Scott), grandkids Dan (Lisa), Tyler (Gia), Madison, Bailey, Richard (Trisha) and Christine (David).

He considered himself lucky to enjoy great grandkids Travis, Rebel, Paisley and Easton. He will be missed by his faithful dog, Bella.

The family would like to thank their long time caregivers, Sallie Sellers, Christina Ortiz and Pierre Magat. Their loving care was, and still is, priceless.

No services are planned at this time, perhaps raise a Miller Lite in Mark's name, or enjoy an apple fritter.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 11, 2021.
End of a long shift. A Miller Lite and an apple fritter for your father, covers the three food groups we love so much. 1933 was a pretty impressive year. Don & Julie, our love to you and yours
Larry Greenslate
November 4, 2021
Worked many years with Mark at Mare Island. We also enjoyed some camping trips together. Intelligence and friendliness were Hallmarks of Mark's life.
Dean Chaney
Friend
October 11, 2021
As it may be painful to lose contact with the physical aspect of one you have known is not an ending, but a symbol of movement along the path upon which we are all traveling. (inspired by John Denver poem) The Memories I/we will always have of Mark and his generosity and thoughtfulness. Recall of those memories started with me in building 521, when he reminded me at a conference room table not to argue with Metzger by kicking me in the leg. Looking forward to having a glass of wine and reminiscing with Mark´s friends later this year.
Patout Cotter (P2)
Friend
September 11, 2021
Knew Mark for several years and he was indeed a delightful fellow...So sorry to hear his passing . He helped to build a lot of nuclear submarines...Regards Bob W
[email protected]
September 11, 2021
