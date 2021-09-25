Mark Charles Henderson

1951 - 2021

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Mark Charles Henderson and wife Jacque Komplin on August 5, 2021 in a tragic accident in Alaska.

Mark was born November 10, 1951, in Berkeley, California to Charles and Peggy Henderson. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he remained for 6 years. He earned his JD Degree at McGeorge School of Law. As a Criminal Defense attorney, he practiced with Solano Public Defenders, Napa Public Defenders, and finally the Jefferson Law Center. Although he was an attorney, this did not define who he wasMark had many joys in life. He loved flying. So much so that he earned his pilot's license before receiving his driver's license. He even built his own plane. He was a master woodworker. He enjoyed sailing and even raced in the Bay. He had an immense love for cooking, traveling, and trains. These hobbies were a motivational factor in a lot of his explorations. His most recent project was restoring a 1952 MG TD, which his beloved daughter vows to finish.

Mark married Kathleen Summers in 1987, inheriting stepson, Nicholas, and welcoming a daughter, Elizabeth Ann in 1988. Mark later met Jacque Komplin. They lived their lives together to the fullest, gallivanting around the world. Even though they spent a lot of time exploring and having new adventures, they always stayed true to their home, Napa. They loved wine tastings at the local wineries and working on home renovations.

Mark's life will be celebrated October 7th, 12-4pm at Eagle Vines Golf Club.

The family requests wearing a Hawaiian shirt.