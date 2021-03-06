Mark Eugene Tremblay

1951 - 2021

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mark Eugene Tremblay.

Mark is lovingly survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Sidney Jo, brother Chris (Marta), sister Regan (Tom), and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was a gourmet cook, competitive downhill skier, avid golfer, and passionate San Francisco Giants & 49ers fan. He put those passions to use when coaching Sidney's softball teams throughout the years. He was immensely creative and talented in his joy for art and was showcased in Open Studios for many years.

When you see someone draw a remarkable picture, or see a beautifully built home, delight in a great shaggy dog story, or take a bite of homemade sauerbraten with a bit of sour red cabbage, potato pancake, and chunky applesauce, think of our Mark. But most of all, when you notice the beauty and character of a hummingbird, a seahorse, or a colorful, piled-high headscarf, think of Mark. That he could, with simply a pen and colored pencils, create anew life's richness, astonishes all of us fortunate enough to have known and loved him. Our memories of his quick wit and tremendous creative talent comfort us through this difficult time.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.