Mark Eugene Tremblay

1951 - 2021

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mark Eugene Tremblay.

Mark is lovingly survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Sidney Jo, brother Chris (Marta), sister Regan (Tom), and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was a gourmet cook, competitive downhill skier, avid golfer, and passionate San Francisco Giants & 49ers fan. He put those passions to use when coaching Sidney's softball teams throughout the years. He was immensely creative and talented in his joy for art and was showcased in Open Studios for many years.

When you see someone draw a remarkable picture, or see a beautifully built home, delight in a great shaggy dog story, or take a bite of homemade sauerbraten with a bit of sour red cabbage, potato pancake, and chunky applesauce, think of our Mark. But most of all, when you notice the beauty and character of a hummingbird, a seahorse, or a colorful, piled-high headscarf, think of Mark. That he could, with simply a pen and colored pencils, create anew life's richness, astonishes all of us fortunate enough to have known and loved him. Our memories of his quick wit and tremendous creative talent comfort us through this difficult time.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 6, 2021.
The Desmond Family
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Sending prayers and love To you Mo and your family
Rhonda martini brumley
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss my thoughts are with you guys.
Rachel dellagana
March 8, 2021
Maureen, "Mo", May God bless your family now and in the future as you work forward through your sadness. My late husband, Craig Meyer, always enjoyed the times he shared with Mark through their association with A&T. May Mark be resting in the peace of heaven. Bernadette Meyer
Bernadette Meyer
March 8, 2021
We're certainly going to miss him!!! He had such a wonderfully unique spirit...he was DELIGHTFUL and a JOY to be around. Gone too soon. Love, J & C
John & Carole Fletcher
March 7, 2021
We are thinking about you and your loved ones.
Beth and Gary
March 6, 2021
Beth and Gary Williams
March 6, 2021
Mo and Sydney, I am so very sorry for your loss. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Joanne Wakerlin
March 6, 2021
Mark was a loving father and husband, whom we got to know through his daughter Sidney. I learned what a fine craftsman and true profesional he was when he was the construction supervisor for our office building. You can see his artistry and attention to detail when you drive by the corner of Trancas and Jefferson. He had boundless enthusiasm and an infectious personality. The kinda guy you´d want to gang out with. He will be sorely missed. Our prayers and sympathy to Mo and Sidney. One can take comfort in the knowledge that Mark got to witness three SF Giants World Series victories!
Bill and Chris McClure
March 6, 2021
Mo & Sidney Jo, we are thinking of you and sending virtual hugs of strength and support!
Russ & Debi Joy
March 6, 2021
Beautiful words for an amazing man, My thoughts are with all of you
Patrick McCluskey
March 6, 2021
Dear Mo and Sydney Jo, We are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you and sending you our love and prayers.
Scott & Cheri Crozier
March 6, 2021
Our deepest sympathy! RIP Mark. Such a nice tribute to a great guy.
Pat and Janice Crozier
March 6, 2021
Dear Mo, lovely tribute to Mark, sending hugs to you and Sidney.
Patti St. George
March 6, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
John and Robin Carbone
March 6, 2021
Dear Mo, We are so sorry for your loss, please know we are thinking of you and Sidney Jo. Reach out if you need anything.
Enrique & Sarah DelCampo
March 6, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to a great guy. God Bless. you all.
Jonette. and johnnie beck
March 6, 2021
