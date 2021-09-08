Marlane D. Nelson

1948 - 2021

Marlane Dolores Nelson passed away peacefully in her home in Dayton, Nevada on August 18th, 2021, surrounded by her children and brother-in-law. Marlane was born in 1948 in San Francisco, CA and resided in Napa, CA for many years where she raised her two children. Marlane worked for Pacific Bell and AT&T for over 30 years and then retired to Dayton, NV.

Marlane Nelson is preceded in death by her parents Mary and Donald Peninger, nephews Aaron Smith and Shawn Metoxen, and mother-in-law Patty (Mamasan) Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Williams, her son, Greg Williams, her grandchildren, Bree and Ally Williams, her daughter in law, Melissa Williams, her sister and brother, Dale Smith and Don Peninger, her brother in law, Mike Collins as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members including her children's father Doug Williams, sister in law, Christine August and father in law Elmer Williams. Marlane will also be dearly missed by her best friend, Marley.

In lieu of cards and flowers, friends may consider a donation to your local animal shelter.