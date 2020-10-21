Marlene Joy Mitchell (Mufich)

1939 - 2020

Marlene Joy Mitchell (Mufich) passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Born at home in Napa on May 10, 1939, Marlene was the second eldest of Sylvester and Thelma Mufich (Kramer). She and her siblings, 4 sisters and 2 brothers, were raised on Cuttings Wharf Road, a stone's throw from the Napa River, where they created and enjoyed many wonderful memories, prior to the family moving to Seminary Street.

Marlene moved to San Francisco in her late teen's and lived many years on the Peninsula until she returned to Napa for good in 1980. She was a lover of music, literature, gardening, antiques, poetry, sports and the arts. She had a great heart and everyone who got to know her, loved her dearly. She always danced to the beat of her own drummer.

Marlene is survived by her children, Russ Farrer of St. Petersburg, FL, Joe Stagnaro Jr. (wife Edie) of Alpharetta, GA, Dominique Colbert (husband Patrick) of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren, Joey Stagnaro, Michael Stagnaro, Juliette Stagnaro, Makena Colbert and Sean Colbert; her siblings, Vienna Jones, of Medford, OR, Sylvia Wirtz of Napa, Lucinda Langon of Napa, Rhonda Jemison of Napa, and Les Mufich of Fayetteville, AR; and dozens of nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded in death by her brother (Raymond, 1993) and son (Coy Jr., 2004).

A memorial will be held at 2:30pm on Friday, October 23, at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. There will be a small reception immediately following the service.