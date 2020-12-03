Martha Maxine Adamson

1923 - 2020

Martha Maxine Pearson was born on April 14, 1923, in the house of her grandmother on Seymour St in Napa. Her parents Ada and Romulus had recently moved from Lenoir, North Carolina with her siblings, Stuart, Wilbur, Doris, Owen, and Ruth. Maxine attended school here, graduating from Napa High School in 1941. She worked at the Peter Pan Cafe, near the Napa Courthouse, before taking a job Woolworth's downtown, where she fell in love with her manager, Leslie Cook.

Maxine and Les were married at the Methodist Church in Napa in 1942 and lived for a short time across the street from the Uptown Theater. When Les joined the Navy they moved to New Jersey while he attended Officers' Training at Princeton University. After his graduation, Maxine returned to Napa while he served overseas.

Their daughter Sandy was born in 1944, at Mare Island Hospital, followed by Billy in 1946. After the war, the young family lived for a time at Shipyard Acres, before moving to Vallejo. In 1952, they returned to Napa, and Maxine remained a Napan the rest of her life.

In addition to being involved in her children's lives at school, Maxine was actively involved the Junior Women's Club, Community Projects, and making Christmas ornaments and such for the Fancy Fair. Later, she became a charter member of Entre Nous, another chapter of Napa Women's Club.

In 1963, Maxine and Les began to travel quite a bit - Europe, North Africa, Russia, China, Mexico, Bahamas, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Alaska, and throughout the U.S. After her children left home, Maxine worked for the County of Napa Welfare Services as an accounting clerk, and was a volunteer worker at the polls every election. Max and Les loved to entertain, having parties, playing bridge, and having BBQs in their backyard. Les died in 1996, while they were on a trip to Branson, Missouri.

Love came again in 1997, when Maxine fell for her next door neighbor, Bill Adamson. They eloped to Hawaii in 1998, and had a wonderful two year marriage, until Bill died in January of 2000. In later years, she remained active in the Napa Women's Club, played bridge regularly, and traveled occasionally, until her health began to decline.

About the same time, Maxine reconnected with a Napa High School classmate, George "Bus" Langdon. They became constant companions at the Elks Lodge and other social events. Bus cared for Maxine in so many special ways, cooking her dinner every night, bringing her flowers each week, and little gifts to brighten her day. As his own health declined, those visits became fewer and fewer, but they still kept in touch by phone every day. Bus died on November 2, 2020, and Maxine passed just three weeks later on November 22, with her son Bill by her side. Special gratitude is to be given to Juanita Parker and to Collabria Care of Napa.

Martha Maxine Pearson Cook Adamson is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Cook; her second husband, Bill Adamson; and her daughter, Sandy Waggoner. She is survived by her son, Bill Cook, and his wife, Linda; her grandchildren, Bill Waggoner (Angelica), Chris Weaver (Stacey); Leslie Waggoner; her greatgrandchildren, Michael Waggoner and Lucas Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, no public services will be held. A celebration of Maxine's life may happen sometime next year. Words of condolence to the family made be offered online through Tulocay.