Mary Evelyn Garstang Boudreaux

1950 - 2022

Mary Evelyn Garstang Boudreaux, a.k.a. Nana, passed away in Napa, CA on February 26, 2022. She died at home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Mary was born August 26, 1950 in El Monte, California to Evelyn and Donald Garstang. She was the third child after her older brothers Richard and Donald and the older sister to four other girls: Margaret, Martha, Marilyn, and Melinda.

In her late teens and early twenties, Mary relished exploring the world as a hippie. While she didn't share a lot of these stories, we can piece together that she was way cooler during her heyday than we will ever know.

After college, she married Richard Dwayne Boudreaux on July 28, 1978 in Berkeley, CA and together they welcomed four children beginning in 1981: Andrew, Adrienne, Allison, and Ayla.

Above all things, Mary dedicated her life to caring for others and seemed to possess a boundless energy for doing so. She was known for opening her home to anyone who needed a safe spot to land, usually one of her kids' friends. Mary could always be relied upon to give you a hug, feed you a hot meal (or just supply endless snacks), and offer you some loving advice.

As her children grew, she returned to school and became a registered nurse. While an exhausting profession at times, she cherished the responsibility that came with caring for others at their most vulnerable. She spent several years working at the Veterans Home in Yountville, CA as well as hospitals and care homes around the Napa Valley. During holidays, she would spend her own time and money to decorate the lunchroom for the residents to enjoy. She would also bring her children on days off to provide company to those whose families lived far away or who didn't have any family. She deeply valued the connection we share as humans on this earth, and she wanted to foster this tradition of empathy and service in future generations.

When she moved in with her children later in life, she could regularly be found in the garden, planting, tending, and weeding like a master. She brought beauty to every piece of earth she could. "Nana" Mary talked loudly and laughed louder, and she could always be counted on for a funny story or witty aside.

Mary is survived by her children, Andrew (with wife, Erika), Adrienne (with husband, Justin), Allison, and Ayla; grandchildren, Elora, Acadia, Calais, Orion, Locke, and Thomas; and siblings Richard, Margaret, Martha, Marilyn, and Melinda. Alternately, she is predeceased by her first husband, Richard Boudreaux (passed October 7, 2007) and second husband, William Funkhouser (passed December 30, 2005) and her older brother Donald Garstang.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Skyline Park in Napa, CA. Due to facility regulations, we kindly request that guests RSVP for the service: https://bit.ly/NanaRSVP.

If you would like to share a memory of Mary or send a message to the family, please visit our Kudoboard: https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/jyQguWLe. You are also able to upload photos and videos for our memory book. If you would like to send a private message or question, please use the RSVP form to contact us.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations Mary supported:

ALS Association, Golden West Chapter -

http://webba.alsa.org

Napa Food Bank - https://canv.org/

California Native Plant Society -

https://www.cnps.org/

Mary left us with this simple message, and we feel it is essential to share it as widely as possible: "The only thing I know is so important I must remind all of you again and again. Be kind. Remember the Golden Rule, it is the touchstone of every human religion, and the best of what humanity has shown us in history. Treat everyone the way you would like to be treated. It's not hard. It becomes part of you, as close as the color of your eyes and the touch of your hand, if you just live it."