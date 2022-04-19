Mary Elizabeth Carden

1950 - 2022

Mary Elizabeth Carden was born in Napa, California on November 4, 1950. Liz loved her family and friends deeply; from Alaska to Alabama, they cherished her laughter and spirit. She was exceedingly generous and loyal to those she loved. She made countless sacrifices for anyone who needed her. Her favorite things were lemons, watermelons, fresh garden tomatoes, baseball and her grandsons. You could always find her in the front row at her grandsons' sporting events. Her four grandsons brought her the greatest joy. She was their number one fan.

Liz graduated from Napa High in 1968. After graduation she worked as a nurse's aid for 10 years. Many in the community would agree that Liz spent her life caring for anyone who needed her. Liz made a big impact as the site supervisor at The Samaritan Family Shelter for 15 years. Through those years she helped countless families get back on their feet. She forged lifelong relationships with many of the families who lovingly referred to her as "Mother Mary". After retiring from CANV, she worked for Black Tie Taxi and loved meeting people from all around the country.

Those who loved her will always remember her warmness and infectious laughter. She will be greatly missed.

Liz is survived by her sister Kathy Beemer, her daughter Melissa Ortega, Raul Ortega (Husband), son Brandon Abernathy, grandsons Raul and Gabriel Ortega, Austin and Jordan Abernathy, great grandsons Clayton and Sawyer Abernathy, her nieces and great nieces. She is preceded in death by her father Oscar Thomas Carden and mother Jimmy Nell Carden.

A memorial service will be held on on April 20, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Napa Emergency Women's Services in her honor.