Mary "Peggy" Conway Hayes

1947 - 2020

Mary Conway Hayes passed away Sept. 11, 2020 at Linda Falls Guest House, Angwin, CA after an illness. She was under the care of Collabria Hospice.

Known as Peggy she was born June 26, 1947 in Scranton, PA to the late Harold & Mary McConnell Conway. She was the widow of Robert Hayes who died in 2014. They had been married since 1980. She is survived by a son Robert Motts of California, step-children. Sister Nancy Koslowski, E. Benton, Brothers Joseph Conway Blakely, Vincent & wife Gloria of Bro klyn Twp., Pa. & Patrick Conway.

Peggy was a 1965 graduate of Jessup High School. She moved to Northern California in 1966. She lived in Napa Valley and Angels Camp, CA. She was employed as a bookkeeper/secretary at various companies in Northern CA.

Arrangements in CA under the care of Treadway & Wiggins Funeral Chapel, Napa, CA. Interment will be held in PA at the convenience of the family.

Special thanks to Collabria Hospice and Norbert & Amelia Silva of Linda Falls Guest Home for their loving kindness & support during the past year.