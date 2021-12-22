Mary Ellen Deemer

1991 - 2021

Mary Ellen Deemer passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at the young age of 30 in Napa, California. She was born in Palm Springs, California on January 15th, 1991.

Above average in every way, Mary graduated early and with honors from Vintage High School in 2008.

A born artist, Mary studied at SF Academy of Art University. While her artistic talents were myriad, she specialized in realistic figure sketching and portraiture.

For several years, Mary worked as the Assistant Manager at Security Storage in Napa where she left her mark on the many customers with whom she encountered.

An untamed force, Mary held many passions and never let a day go by without learning something new. She was a member of Grace Church in Napa, a lifetime member of the NRA, and an avid proponent of human rights.

Mary walked through life heart first, offering help to all who crossed her path. Infinitely loved, her presence will never be forgotten.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl & Anna-Pride Deemer, Silvio & Jacqualine Menicucci, and her uncle David Menicucci. She is survived by her mother, Karen Menicucci, her father and stepmother, Mark & Donna Deemer; her siblings Sunny Elizabeth, Megan, & Jordan; step-siblings Freddie & Karl; her aunts and uncles Fran & Brian Menicucci, Kristen & Michael Menicucci, Jamie (Menicucci) Bargas, Deborah (Deemer) Alexander; her cousins Kristen, Kathleen, & Brianna Menicucci, Erik & Jason Plavala, Calaix, Ian, & Mika Alexander.

We welcome anyone affected by this unimaginable loss to join us for Mary's Memorial Service & Celebration Of Life Party on Monday, December 27th, 2021. The Memorial Service will be held at Claffey & Rota Funeral Home, 1975 Main St, Napa CA 94558 from 3pm to 4pm. The Celebration Of Life Party will follow from 6pm to 9pm and will be held at the Napa Women's Club, 218 Franklin St, Napa, CA 94559. In lieu of flowers, please consider the family's needs during this difficult time. To find out more please view Mary's Memorial Website at www.EverLoved.com/life-of/mary-deemer

Please note proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72-hours of Dec. 27th will be required for entry to both services.