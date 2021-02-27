Menu
Mary Catherine Hanners
1935 - 2021
On February 19, 2021, our beautiful mother, Mary Catherine Hanners of Napa, CA., died peacefully, attended by her family. Mary was born to James and Katherine McCloy in New York City, NY in 1935 and attended high school in Smithtown on Long Island where she was voted as Best Dressed, a designation that she lived up to throughout her entire life. Mary graduated from Adelphi University on Long Island, becoming a Registered Nurse (RN). Her first job as a RN was at St. Francis Hospital in San Francisco where she met her beloved husband of 47 years, Orville Hanners. Together they moved to Menlo Park and then to San Mateo in 1963 where they bought the family home and raised their daughter and son. Mary worked as an RN at Mills Hospital in San Mateo and with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Paul Lindquist at the San Mateo Medical Clinic.

In 1986, Mary and Orv fulfilled their dream to retire in Napa. Mary was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing with many friends on the courts where she lived and at the Napa Valley Country Club. She also volunteered in the recovery room at the Queen of the Valley hospital, a perfect fit for a kind and knowledgeable retired nurse. Mary was a voracious reader and was a member of a long-standing book club made up of her dear friends in the Napa area (you know who you are!)

Mary is predeceased by her husband Orville, her parents, and brother Joseph. She is survived by her daughter Deirdre of La Verkin, UT, son Peter of Lincoln, CA, her sister Kathleen, and brothers James and Kevin, her grandchildren Sean and Kyle, and three great grandchildren with another on the way.

Per Mary's wishes there will be no services. However, please hoist a glass of chardonnay or a gin and tonic in her honor. Slainte! Mary is deeply missed by her family and friends but the memories of our time with her will live on. Rest in Peace, Mary, our lovely Mom.

We are forever grateful to Your Home...Nursing Services and Collabria Hospice for providing such wonderful care. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation to Collabria Hospice in Mary's honor (https://collabriacare.org/donate-now/)


Published by Napa Valley Register on Feb. 27, 2021.
Jim and I are so sorry to read of Mary's passing. Mary and I played lots of fun tennis at NVCC and indulged in tennis potluck luncheons for many years. Please accept our deepest condolences.
Nancy Henry
February 27, 2021
