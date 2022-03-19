Mary "Carolyn" Spence

1937 - 2022

Carolyn Spence passed away at the Queen of the Valley Hospital on March 16th in Napa, California at the age of 84. Carolyn was born in Crescent City, California to Robert and Alice Lutz. She grew up in Placerville, California. She graduated from San Francisco State College and one of her favorite times was her junior year abroad in Lebanon. While at college she roomed with her lifelong friend, Sue Haug, who she shared many adventures and laughs over the next 65 years.

She married Will Spence after they re-met on the N streetcar in San Francisco. They had met previously at a church group at San Francisco State College which they both attended. Three months later, Will proposed and they began their 62-year marriage. They had 6 children and 6 grandchildren. Carolyn raised her 6 kids and then worked as a teaching aide at Bel Aire Elementary School for 20 years. One of her legacies is the 30 years that she volunteer coordinated The Table that fed thousands of needy people in Napa. She was also an active member and leader at the First Presbyterian Church of Napa, the United Presbyterian Women, and long-term member of the Napa Quilter's Guild.

She is survived by her husband, Will and 5 children; Alan (Kristen), Paul (Lynn), Katie (Steve), Tom (Becky), and Debbie. She was pre-deceased by daughter Linda.

A memorial is scheduled for March 26th at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Napa, with a reception to follow at the Fellowship Hall at the church. Harriet Nelson (long-time family friend) will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carolyn's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food charity of your choice. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and other staff who cared for her at the Queen of the Valley Hospital for their kindness and dedication.