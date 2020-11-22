Maureen Green

1930 – 2020

Maureen Olive Green, noted philanthropist and loving wife of Donald Green, died peacefully in her home on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Santa Rosa, California. She was 90. For the last several years of her life she suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. For those who knew her well, she will be remembered as incredibly feisty, fun, loving, energetic, passionate, and a force of nature.

Born on February 13, 1930 in London, England, Maureen Green led an adventurous life. With her husband, Donald, and their first two children, David and Rebecca, she emigrated from England to Canada in 1956 and then to San Francisco in 1960. For the last sixty years she lived in California, with the past 33 of those years in Santa Rosa. She loved the United States and California in particular, and embraced the culture and energy of the West. In California, Maureen and Donald grew their family with two additional children, Duncan and Victoria, in the 1960s.

Donald Green first saw Maureen at a Boy Scout meeting in England in 1947. He described her as "trim, her features delicate and serenely composed." He found himself "moon struck," indeed "struck dumb," "looking at the most beautiful girl he had ever seen." They saw each other at Boy Scout fundraisers over the next several years and became a couple on her 21st birthday. They were married in November of 1951 and remained married for 69 years.

Maureen was a passionate and dedicated mother and grandmother. She made clothes for her children, was a wonderful cook, was a true Mama bear when she felt she needed to be, and had the gift of making every child and grandchild feel remarkably special and loved.

Maureen was also a lifelong animal rights activist, dedicating her life and energy to the protection of animals and to the many dogs that she rescued and raised. For the last 50 years of her life she was a committed vegetarian and was happy to remind anyone near her of the morality of being a vegetarian. In all of her correspondence she included quotes from Gandhi, Einstein and others on the humane treatment of animals. She provided the lead gift to build the new home of the Humane Society of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. She lived her beliefs with dedication, high energy and urgency.

Maureen was a wonderfully creative and prolific writer. She wrote scores of letters throughout her life to her family in England, her children, her friends and colleagues. Her humor and wit made receiving one of these letters a true delight for the recipient. She wrote many published articles, letters to the editors, and letters to manufacturers. She was able to take an incredibly serious and intense experience such as her surgery for a brain tumor and turn it into an engaging, enlightening, humorous and helpful published story.

Both Maureen and her husband were dedicated choral singers and sang in church choirs and municipal choruses in San Francisco, Marin and Sonoma. She and her husband were founding members of Sonoma Bach and provided the lead gift for the Donald and Maureen Green Music Center at Sonoma State University. Her voice was lovely and delicate – the perfect soprano for early music. She loved singing all of the great choral works.

Outside of her family life, activism and philanthropy, Maureen was known for her love of gardening and running. She developed an extraordinary rose garden at her home in Santa Rosa and was still running 10K races into her late sixties. She remained trim and fit throughout her life.

Maureen is survived by Donald, her husband, son David Green of Sebastopol, CA, daughter Rebecca Green Birdsall of Glen Ellen, CA, son Duncan Green of Boise, ID, daughter Victoria Green Comfort of Santa Rosa, CA; along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of Maureen's life is being planned by the family for when gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Humane Society of Sonoma County, PO Box 1296, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-1296, Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 and the Donald and Maureen Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, CA 94928.