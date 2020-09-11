Maurice Cooper Anderson Jr

1925 - 2020

Maurice Cooper Anderson Jr. was born on 5 December 1925 in Minneapolis Minnesota and died in Placerville California on 31 August 2020 at the age of 94.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Paula, in December of 2006, and his son and grandson, Mark and Jason, in July of 1999.

He is the father of Pamela Callaway and Brad Anderson, grandfather to 9 and great-grandfather of 22.

He joined the Navy and graduated with a B.S. degree of Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota as WW II was drawing to a close. He remained in the Navy as a reserve officer and retired in December of 1985 as a Lieutenant Commander. He started his engineering career working in the oil industry with Kobe until he moved into the aerospace field starting with a brief term at Aerojet Downey California eventually retiring from Explosive Technology located in Fairfield California. He moved to Napa in 1965 and resided there until moving to Placerville in El Dorado County in January of 1999. He was remarried in 2009 to Susannah. He spent his final years at Eskaton of Placerville California.

He was an active member of Church of the Foothills, Cameron Park, CA. He was an avid reader and loved to listen to music. He enjoyed painting, woodworking and carving. He enjoyed antique cars and railroads.