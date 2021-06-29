Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maxine Hand Gibbany

Maxine Hand Gibbany

1920 - 2021

Maxine Hand Gibbany, 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Napa after a rich life full of family, a career in education and an abiding zest for living and learning. Born on January 31, 1920, in Devol, Oklahoma, she and her twin sister were the last of eight children of Benjamin Franklin Odom and Rebecca (Larkie) Erzula Yeager. She and her twin sister Kaye were always called upon to be the entertainment at any school functions. The Odom twins combined piano and singing duets with dancing. In addition, they were star basketball players – playing on the varsity team in their first year in high school.

She was the first in her family to go to college – graduating from Southeastern University in Oklahoma and then being awarded her master's degree at Midwestern University in Texas. While in college she met and married Alvin Ray Hand, a star football player and writer who shared her interest in a career in education.

They both taught for 13 years in Oklahoma before being recruited to teach in California. They moved to Napa in 1957 with their two sons, Max Hand and Marc Hand. Maxine joined the first faculty group at the newly built Silverado Middle School as a business English and accounting teacher. Alvin Hand was a science teacher at Napa High school, as well as being actively involved in coaching and the 4H. Alvin passed away in 1960.

After Alvin's death, Maxine earned her second master's degree in Counseling and soon after accepted a position as Associate Dean of Women at San Jose State.

Maxine returned to Napa in 1979 and remarried in 1983 to Melvin Gibbany, who shared her passion for RV's and traveling as well as spending time with her two sons and Mel's two sons and their spouses - Jim and Pat and Jack and Jan -- along with all of their grandkids. Melvin died in 1989.

Maxine continued to have a passion for helping others, learning and doing new things, and being actively involved with the Yountville Community Church, which she joined in 2002.

Maxine is survived by her two sons, Max and Marc, along with six grandkids and nine great grand kids. Donations can be made in her name to the Yountville Community Church, P.O. Box 2713, Yountville, CA. 94599, or online at Gofundme: https://gofund.me/cb05b1aa.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was lucky enough to have Mrs. Hand in 7th grade typing class at Silverado. I remember the day they announced the death of President Kennedy, we were in Mrs. Hand's class at the time. I, as many others were very scared, in shock and confused. Mrs. Hand handled the situation beautifully helping us to understand, consoling us and walking down the rows making eye contact with each student and touching each desk. I will never forget that day and how she helped us all. Thank you Mrs. Hand for your teachings and always being such a class act, you were an inspiring teacher.
Kay (Leighty) Imboden
Other
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results