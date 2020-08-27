Melva "Sue" Keenan

1941 - 2020

Melva "Sue" Keenan entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was born January 20th, 1941 in Pike City, Arkansas, the daughter of the late John Thomas "J.T." Folsom and Veteress "Opal" Parker Folsom, the oldest of four children. The family later moved to Fairfield, CA.

Sue was married to Terence "Terry" Christopher Keenan for 51 years before his death in 2013. Sue was the beloved Mother of four children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was a long-term resident of Napa and worked for Napa County for 22 years, making her way from entry level to Departmental Secretary. Sue's primary love was to spend time with her family. Prior to Terry's death, he and Sue took several trips that she always remembered with great fondness. She alsoloved gardening, growing vegetables and flowers, watching hummingbirds and collecting Native American artwork, lighthouse pictures and Christmas Angels.

Sue is survived by her four children; Daniel Shawn Keenan and wife Marilyn of Fairfield, CA; Kathleen Ann Keenan Gabriel and husband Mike of Rocklin, CA; Christopher Paul Keenan of Woodland, CA; and Timothy Earl Keenan and wife Darcy of Kuna, ID. Sue is also survived by her three brothers; Jesse Allen Folsom, Kenneth Dale Folsom, and Paul Wayne Folsom. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and will be remembered for her kindness and always thinking of other people first.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral mass at 9:30a.m. on Saturday August 29th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2725 Elm Street, Napa. Due to current health concerns, the funeral mass will be held outside the church, so please bring your own seating. Sue will then be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Dominic's Cemetery in Benicia.

In lieu of flowers, Sue would have appreciated donations to either the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation, or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquiafuneralchapel.com