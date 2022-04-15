Michael Gary Urdahl

1951 - 2022

We are sad to announce the passing of Michael "Mike" Gary Urdahl, 71, on April 6, 2022. Mike grew up in Pleasant Hill, CA. He and his loving wife Randi were married for 40 years and were long time residents of both Lake Tahoe and Napa, CA. He worked many years as a Union Painter, Construction Superintendent in the Bay Area and an onsite Property Manager in Lake Tahoe, he retired in 2012. Mike loved all sports, boating, a cold beer and a good laugh with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Randi, his children Karri and Michael "Mikey", his grandchildren Emma and Blake. He was loved by his many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 22, 1 to 4pm at River Pointe, 500 Lincoln Ave., Napa. We would like donations to be made to The Heart Association.