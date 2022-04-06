Mildred (Millie) Trudelle

1928 - 2022

Mildred (Millie) Trudelle passed away peacefully at her home on March 26, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Mildred Amelia Foote was born on November 10, 1928 in Naugatuck, Connecticut, the second of five children to Phebe and Lawrence Foote. When Millie was 16 years old the family relocated to Vallejo, California, where she later graduated from Vallejo High School. In 1947 she met a young sailor named Henry Trudelle at the local roller rink. They were married the following year, in May 1948 at the First United Methodist Church in Vallejo. They had six children and relocated several times between California and Rhode Island, settling in Napa, California in 1971 and finally in American Canyon, California in 1983.

Starting in 1971 Millie was employed by the State of California in the Clothing Center at Napa State Hospital, retiring as a Supervisor in 1991.

Millie always put the needs of others before her own, and went above and beyond in her generosity and willingness to help those in need. She was first and foremost a caregiver by nature, and her greatest source of joy was her family. She spent much of her retirement years caring for her children, grandchildren and various other family members. She also remained a devout member of the First United Methodist Church and frequently attended services and other Church events with her children.

Millie was, above all else, our Angel, our rock and the glue that held our family together. We are beyond thankful to have had her in our lives, and blessed to call her Mom.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Phebe and Lawrence Foote, her husband Henry M. Trudelle, and all four of her siblings. She is survived by her six children, Henry L. Trudelle of North Smithfield, RI, Millie Anderson of Napa, Leona Hebert of Napa, Denise Windrix (Jason) of Benicia, Suzanne Trudelle of Napa, and Leo Trudelle (Lori) of Simpsonville, SC, as well as thirteen grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Tulocay Chapel, 411 Coombsville Road in Napa, with reception immediately following in Tulocay reception hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Wounded Warriors, the local food bank or a charity of the donor's choice.