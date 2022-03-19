Mirijana Balija

1955 - 2021

Mirijana Balija passed away December 16, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Mirijana Balija was born on January 29, 1955 in Zagreb, Yugoslavia. She came to America when she was 9 years old. She grew up in Napa and graduated from Napa High School in 1973.

After high school, Mirijana worked as a waitress in various restaurants in Napa. She then went to work at the Queen of the Valley Hospital, first in housekeeping and then as an O.B. Technician in the maternity ward. She worked there for 28 years and loved her job.

Mirijana was very proud to become an American citizen in 1985 and in 1990 she was so happy to return to and visit Yugoslavia. When she was 22 years old she became a member of the Blackmon family. She loved traveling and saw many places in the world with her family.

Mirijana loved babies, her family, her dogs, her neighbors and bingo. One of her favorite pastimes was visiting with her neighbors on her porch.

Mirijana is survived by all her family and friends who loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Home.