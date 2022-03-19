Menu
Mirijana Balija
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy
Napa, CA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 9 2022
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Mirijana Balija

1955 - 2021

Mirijana Balija passed away December 16, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Mirijana Balija was born on January 29, 1955 in Zagreb, Yugoslavia. She came to America when she was 9 years old. She grew up in Napa and graduated from Napa High School in 1973.

After high school, Mirijana worked as a waitress in various restaurants in Napa. She then went to work at the Queen of the Valley Hospital, first in housekeeping and then as an O.B. Technician in the maternity ward. She worked there for 28 years and loved her job.

Mirijana was very proud to become an American citizen in 1985 and in 1990 she was so happy to return to and visit Yugoslavia. When she was 22 years old she became a member of the Blackmon family. She loved traveling and saw many places in the world with her family.

Mirijana loved babies, her family, her dogs, her neighbors and bingo. One of her favorite pastimes was visiting with her neighbors on her porch.

Mirijana is survived by all her family and friends who loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Home.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA
Funeral services provided by:
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loving thoughts to her family. She was a kind and friendly face. Never hesitated with a greeting in the hallways at Queen of the Valley.
Susan Katz
March 22, 2022
Rest In Peace Marijana and praise God ln your new heavenly home
Jackie tobin
March 22, 2022
May God Bless you Mirijana, and family. What a sweet soul, she always was so kind, and happy. What an infectious laugh! You will be missed friend.
Nancy Sitton (Ciapponi)
March 20, 2022
Such a nice person with a big heart, have only fond memories especially at Christmas visiting our family, her neighbors to the west, we shared a lot of meals together, she loved her Heiniken beer. May she rest in peace without pain.
Yvan Gagnon and Claudette Inman
Family
March 19, 2022
The Richardson's
March 19, 2022
