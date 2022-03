Mohammad Abu-Hamdi

1941 - 2021

Mohammad is survived by his wife Nadera, his daughters Rozana and Eliana and his son in law Isaac. He also leaves his beloved cats, Lily and Lucky.

Mohammad has been a pillar of the community since 1967. He was a successful business owner, philanthropist and dedicated his retirement years to supporting the Napa Masjid and Islamic community.

Mohammad will be buried in Amman, Jordan on Monday (12/19/2021), next his mother, per his final request.