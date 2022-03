Nancy Carol Persall

1941 - 2021

Nancy Carol Persall has gone to see her family in Heaven, she has left behind her daughter Teresa Lund and Scott, Richard and Patty Persall and Phil Persall. She has left behind her grandkid's who she loved more than anything, Jason, Jennifer, Daylon and Michelle. She is going to be missed very much.

My mom was the strongest women I ever met, her heart was open to help anyone who needed it. We' re going to miss her. You rest now mom.