Neil Martin Schafer

1959 - 2022

Neil Martin Schafer born on May 25, 1959, passed away on March 24, 2022, at the age of 62 doing three things he loved, driving his car; out in the countryside; after a great workout at the gym. He passed unexpectedly and even though he went too soon he lived a full life.

Neil's love of cars started at the age of 2 when he received his first kid-sized version for his birthday, and he never looked back. He became a collector of toy cars and then, and as a teenager, the real ones; everything from Blazers and trucks to Corvettes and Camaros. He got a firsthand knowledge of this by working at his father's service station from a young boy to a young man. This gave him the opportunity to create his strong work ethic that he carried on throughout his life. These early experiences encouraged his love for buying, fixing and selling anything from vehicles to large motorhomes, to real estate and more.

Neil was a savvy businessman that re-invented himself many times in his life. He tried his hand at an 8-5 job with Pac Bell just out of High School and soon realized he had bigger dreams. In his mid-twenties passed his real estate agent & broker exam and began buying and selling real estate for clients and himself. As an entrepreneur he started several businesses including a frozen yogurt shop in Yountville, RV Dealership in Napa and with his son Keith, M3 General Engineering in Napa. He dabbled in other ventures such as a stockbroker creating much success in his life, but his favorite and most recent passion was to develop and build out properties with his closest friends by his side.

Born and raised in Napa Neil developed a great love of the outdoors. He spent the summers growing up at both Lake Berryessa and Lake Tahoe with his family, boating, fishing, skiing, swimming, camping and hunting. He loved sports and played competitive softball throughout his adult life. He cherished his hunting trips with his best friends.

When Neil started his own family, he carried on his love for all these things and shared them with his children, Keith and Nichole and then later with Brandyn, Justin and Desirae. Neil had multiple families, those with his parents & siblings, his first and second marriages, his friends and his famous "lunch crew." He was a genuine animal lover especially his dogs Zeus, Zina and Zoey.

Neil was a "get it done" kind of guy and if it wasn't perfect the first time, he' d do it again until it was. Neil went after what he wanted. He was a calculated risk-taker and determined force to reckon with. His determination was matched only to his loyalty to his closest friends and family. To be in his circle was gift. If you knew him, you knew how kind, thoughtful and responsible he was to those he cared for.

Neil is survived by his sister, Paula Dunn of Napa, Lisa Blackwood of Napa, D'Nyse Chisholm of Napa, his children, Keith Murdock, Nichole Murdock, Brandyn Duncan, Justin Duncan & Desirae Luna. His nephews, Donny Schafer, Jared Dunn, Kenny Schafer, Joel Dunn. His grandchildren, Keira, Kennedy, Maverick Neil Murdock and Olivia Miller. He was Papa Neil to Sophia, Kadence and Olivia Duncan. He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Dorothy Schafer, his brother, Wayne Schafer, nephew Jason Dunn and close friend Dave Hulbert.

There will be a Viewing at Tulocay Cemetery on Friday, April 8, 2022, between 12 pm and 5 pm. His Celebration of Life Memorial date and time will be posted on social media.