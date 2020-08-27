Nellie Rodriguez Solis

1933 – 2020

Born in Colorado to Primo & Cesaria Rodriguez, brothers & sisters Pilar, Joe, Pete, Tilly, Ray, Johnny, Hazel, Primo Jr, & Steve.

Married Lupe Solis and raised 4 kids Nellie, Jerry, Kathy, & Ernie. And loved her 12 grandkids and 7 great grandkids .

Worked picking prunes and teachers aide also sang in St. Johns Church choir. Visiting her sisters in Hollister & family in Colorado she loved and spending Easter at the beach with her brother.

Looked forward to our company and made sure there was fresh tortillas for every visit. Our mom, our grandma she will forever be missed & forever in our hearts.

An outdoor blessing of her grave will be held 8/29/20 @ 11am @ Napa Memorial Park .