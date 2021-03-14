Norm Dellagana

1930 - 2021

Norman Dellagana passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home in College City, California with his family at his side. Norman was born in Napa on August 25, 1930 to John and Eurelia Dellagana. He grew up on the family's prune and chicken ranch in the Mt. George area and attended local schools. He was a Korean War Veteran and a retired employee of the Veterans Home in Yountville.

Norm was a lover of all animals. We all remember the dogs and cats he had over the years. He was a hunter and fisherman who also rescued and cared for injured wildlife. His older family and friends will never forget Bambi, the orphaned baby deer Norm rescued and raised to adulthood and then released back to the area where he was found. And the peacock feathers! None of us will ever forget his putting peacock feathers into every handful of flowers he gave to someone.

Norm was pre-deceased by his parents, his 5 brothers (Lou, Ed, Johnny, Wally and Nate) and his 2 sisters (Eleanor and Betty). He was also pre-deceased by his daughter Betsy and his first wife Evelyn.

He leaves behind his wife Betty, his daughters Norma Dellagana and Valerie Hill (Roy), his stepsons William Telles (Angel) and Charley Telles, as well as several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Norman's services will be held on Thursday, March 18 at Tulocay Cemetery. The viewing will be at noon in the Mortuary. The military burial service will be at 2pm at his gravesite. Please wear a mask as all Covid protocols will be in place.