Norm Dellagana
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Norm Dellagana

1930 - 2021

Norman Dellagana passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home in College City, California with his family at his side. Norman was born in Napa on August 25, 1930 to John and Eurelia Dellagana. He grew up on the family's prune and chicken ranch in the Mt. George area and attended local schools. He was a Korean War Veteran and a retired employee of the Veterans Home in Yountville.

Norm was a lover of all animals. We all remember the dogs and cats he had over the years. He was a hunter and fisherman who also rescued and cared for injured wildlife. His older family and friends will never forget Bambi, the orphaned baby deer Norm rescued and raised to adulthood and then released back to the area where he was found. And the peacock feathers! None of us will ever forget his putting peacock feathers into every handful of flowers he gave to someone.

Norm was pre-deceased by his parents, his 5 brothers (Lou, Ed, Johnny, Wally and Nate) and his 2 sisters (Eleanor and Betty). He was also pre-deceased by his daughter Betsy and his first wife Evelyn.

He leaves behind his wife Betty, his daughters Norma Dellagana and Valerie Hill (Roy), his stepsons William Telles (Angel) and Charley Telles, as well as several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Norman's services will be held on Thursday, March 18 at Tulocay Cemetery. The viewing will be at noon in the Mortuary. The military burial service will be at 2pm at his gravesite. Please wear a mask as all Covid protocols will be in place.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
12:00p.m.
Tulocay Cemetery
Mortuary, CA
Mar
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Tulocay Cemetery
CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to the family. He was a great uncle and godfather to me. My craziest memory was when he lived in Berryessa. I was there visiting and he told me to go get the ribs out of the freezer. I opened the damn door and there was a bobcat looking at me. I screamed and he laughed so hard.
Kathleen Beck (Dellagana)
March 21, 2021
My favorite Uncle. The youngest of the older Dellagana´s. I will always miss you. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. Your humor will live on forever. I´m so glad we had our talks and all the family history you shared with me. I will forever love you. Rest In Peace my dear sweet uncle Norm
Toni Mendez Dellagana
March 21, 2021
We loved Uncle Normie, he was the best of the best. Aunt Betty, you were the best wife he could have asked for. You took great care of him all those years. Ralph and I have nothing but respect and love for you!
Ralph and Maureen McComb
March 17, 2021
Norma, I am sorry to read of the passing of your dad. Take care of yourself during this hard time. Hugs and care are being sent to you from your old school and neighborhood friend, Tamie Jones
Tamie Jones-Tippery
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of my last uncle. So many memories as a child at Grandma & Grandpa´s house on La Grande & visits at my parents about hunting in Soda Canyon in the "old days".
Linda Dellagana
March 15, 2021
Val ~ So Sorry for your Loss ~ Thinking of you and your family ! Caryl Ann
Caryl Ann Corder
March 14, 2021
