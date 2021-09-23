Menu
Norma Lee Henning
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Norma Lee Henning

1932 - 2021

Norma Lee Henning, formerly of Napa, CA, passed away peacefully in her home in Hidden Valley Lake, CA. She was born in Cloverport, KY on January 22, 1932, the daughter of Paul and Elmina Dunn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (Jack) Henning, her sisters, Jean Brown and Betty Anyan, and her son, Richard Henning.

She is survived by her son Robbie (Jo Ann) Henning of Hardingsburg, KY, daughter Jackie (Bill) Bourlier of Silverdale, WA, daughter Trish Henning Wilkinson of Hidden Valley Lake, CA, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 23, 2021.
Family of Norma ...very sorry for your loss...I will miss her and her love of books!Rest Easy Norma.
JeanMarie Costello
October 10, 2021
Jackie, I am sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. I remember her fondly many times going to your house on Tallac to see Richard. I was glad to connect with you on FB. I hope your memories provide you some comfort during this difficult time. Hugs!
Janelle Johns Brown
Friend
September 27, 2021
