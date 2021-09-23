Norma Lee Henning

1932 - 2021

Norma Lee Henning, formerly of Napa, CA, passed away peacefully in her home in Hidden Valley Lake, CA. She was born in Cloverport, KY on January 22, 1932, the daughter of Paul and Elmina Dunn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (Jack) Henning, her sisters, Jean Brown and Betty Anyan, and her son, Richard Henning.

She is survived by her son Robbie (Jo Ann) Henning of Hardingsburg, KY, daughter Jackie (Bill) Bourlier of Silverdale, WA, daughter Trish Henning Wilkinson of Hidden Valley Lake, CA, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery.