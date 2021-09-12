Norma Lou Johnson

1940 - 2021

Norma Lou Johnson passed away on April 6th, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Weaverville, California at the age of 80 with her 2 daughters by her side. Norma was born in Columbia, Missouri on December 3rd 1940 and the youngest of 3 girls to her parents Norma Mae and Royce Wilbur Argo.

When she was a toddler, her family moved out West and settled in Napa, California, where her Father opened up Argo Jewelers. She attended Napa schools and graduated from Napa High School in 1958.

In 1959, she married her high school sweetheart Gary Lynn Johnson. They went on to have 2 daughters, Pamela and Christina. Norma was a homemaker and really loved arts and crafts, and enjoyed decorating the house for the Holidays. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and she would spend countless hours crafting decorations.

Earlier in life, she became a member of Beta Sigma Phi and later took up book writing where she had hopes of publishing her first book. Other enjoyments in life were vacationing at the family cabin on the beautiful Trinity river. While spending time out at the lake, Gary would be fishing while Norma would be searching for some driftwood and sugar pinecones for her crafts. She later started her own flower arranging business making arrangements for weddings, banquets, and local craft fairs. While she grew a few of her own specialty flowers and plants, she especially enjoyed going to the flower wholesale warehouses and flower shows to get some of her crafting ideas.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Gary Johnson, her sister Carol Zaro, and her nephew Ronald Wheeler. She is survived by her daughters Pamela (Perri) Knopp of Williams, Oregon and Christina (David) Wood of Trinity Center, California. Her granddaughters Holly (Jack) Ammon of Fallon, Nevada, Whitney (Andrew) Perry of Muncie, Indiana, and Tiffany Wood of Trinity Center, California. Also her great grandson Nathan Ammon of Fallon, Nevada, and her oldest sister Betty Atwood of Kelseyville, California.

Norma was laid to rest at Tulocay cemetery next to her husband Gary. There will be a small private family gathering at a later time.