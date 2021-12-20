Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman Peter Tofanelli
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Norman Peter Tofanelli

1929 - 2021

Norman Peter Tofanelli passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was 92.

Norman was born on January 13, 1929 to Peter and Emily Tofanelli in Oakland, California. He attended local schools and graduated from Vallejo High in 1947. As a young man, he enjoyed duck hunting with his father and his brothers, Elmer and Vernon; pursued art as a possible career path; and was an amateur boxer.

In 1950, he was inducted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War as a mortar operator in the 223rd Regiment, 40th Infantry Division. He was also a member of the Army boxing team.

Upon returning home from Korea, he went to work at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo. It was there that he met a secretary who would become his future wife, Mary Rose Matta. They were married in 1954 and made their home in Napa.

Family meant everything to Norman. He enriched the lives of his children by fostering vital connections between them and their grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. He was a skilled and imaginative photographer with an uncanny sense of what makes a good picture. The photos that he took remain an ongoing source of enjoyment to his children.

Norman had a strong affection for popular music from the 1920s through the 1950s and he shared this with his children, along with his interest in foreign films. He enjoyed getting involved with his children's activities, among other things, coaching fly league baseball, and traveling to wrestling tournaments. Norman considered the raising of his family to be his finest achievement.

Norman is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary. He is survived by his children, Tony of Napa, John of New York City, Janeen Hughes of Oak Park, CA, Marc (Anna) of Brentwood, CA, and Mike (Shirley) of Sacramento, CA; his grandchildren Brandon Tofanelli, Amitie (Josh) Weeks, and Madison Hughes; two great-grandchildren Dante and Ava; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Vernon and Elmer.

Private services were held by the family.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Norm was one of my very favorite clients. I was his State Farm Insurance Agent for many years before I retired in 2008. I remember his cheerful demeanor and zest for life. Whenever he came into my office we were always greeted with his warm smile. He was a fantastic gentleman. I´m certain he will be missed by many. I send my deepest sympathies to his family and treasured friends.
Lynn Pritchett
Other
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you all.
Beverly (Matthews) Efishoff
December 25, 2021
Norman I will always remember for his humor, kindness and sense of community. He was a wonderful Neighbor and a very kind man. He will always be remembered.
Chris Hodges
December 22, 2021
Thinking of Brandon, Sandra, and Amitee on your loss. Sending prayers and love
janet iverson
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results